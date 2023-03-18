During his freshman season in 2021, guard Tyrese Hunter bursts onto the scene in the Iowa State backcourt. The former four-star recruit played a crucial role for the Cyclones.

Tyrese Hunter appeared in 35 games during his freshman season. He finished the campaign averaging 11 PPG, 2 SPG, 3.5 RPG, and 4.9 APG.

Following his freshman season, Hunter chose to enter the transfer portal. He eventually decided to join the Texas Longhorns.

After choosing to enter the transfer portal, Hunter was met with criticism from Iowa State fans. Now, in his first season with the Longhorns, he has received backlash in each game played in Iowa.

On Friday, Texas head coach Rodney Terry spoke about the treatment that the young guard has received.

“Tyrese has been great all year long, whether we’ve been at home or on the road. You know, college athletics as a whole, the landscape of it, I think everybody is going to have to get used to understanding that kids are going to go where they want to go and you shouldn’t punish those kids and treat those kids that way, that’s not fair,” said Terry via KVUE reporter Jeff Jones.

“Tyrese was incredible when we went to Ames, Iowa. He never once paid any attention to all the awful things that were said to him during that game. He just played the game, he didn’t get caught up in the nonsense. I was so proud of him.”

Terry finished, saying, “Adapt and adjust. Guys are going to come and go all the time, leave it alone. That’s not fair.”

Since his arrival to Texas, Tyrese Hunter has once again put together a strong season. Over 35 regular season games, he averaged 10.2 PPG, 2.5 APG, and 2.9 RPG.

In the Longhorns opening round matchup against Colgate in the NCAA tournament, Hunter once again delivered a strong outing. As Texas walked away with an 81-61 victory, Hunter recorded 10 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block.

Tyrese Hunter and the Longhorns are now preparing to take on Penn State on Saturday night.