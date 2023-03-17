Penn State handled business in a 76-59 opening round win against Texas A&M. It comes as no surprise that Penn State is now preparing to offer a significant, long-term contract to head coach Micah Shrewsberry once the season ends, CBS Sports Jon Rothstein reports.

Shrewsberry has been linked to other high profile openings across the country and the first round win in the NCAA Tournament signaled to the Penn State brass it is time for a commitment. Meanwhile, Micah Shrewsberry is undoubtedly keeping his focus on the next round for the 7 seed Nittany Lions.

Penn State has a matchup with the 2 seed Texas Longhorns in Iowa on Saturday. Despite the higher seed, Texas has to be weary of the momentum the Nittany Lions are riding high towards tip-off.

Thursday’s win against Texas A&M marks the first NCAA Tournament win since 2001 for Penn State. The news of a contract offer being prepared is almost expected given the energy Coach Shrewsberry has injected into the program.

Winners of 9 of their last 11 games, Shrewsberry has brought Penn State back to the tournament for the first time since 2011. The second-year head coach led the Lions to a 2o-win season, only the 12th such instance in the 127-year history of the team. Shrewsberry has 17 wins in the Big Ten through his first two seasons, more than any coach in school history through the same amount of time.

Despite the accolades, Shrewsberry and the Nittany Lion family know they are still dancing. His future might be becoming a little clearer, but Coach Shrewsberry is focused on the job at present.