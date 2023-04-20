It has been less than a week since the 2023 NBA Playoffs started, but we have already seen some memorable moments in the games that have happened. Some of these series don’t appear to be close contests, while others are knotted at one. One of those series tied at one apiece is the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies, so with Game 3 on the horizon, it is time for some Lakers Game 3 bold predictions.

Los Angeles went 43-39 in the regular season, finishing as the seventh seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers quickly defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-102 in overtime in their first and only Play-In Tournament game to officially secure the seven seed in the West and a first-round meeting with the Grizzlies.

On the other side of the matchup, Memphis had a 51-31 record and secured the second seed in the West. This marked the second year in a row that the Grizzlies finished with the No. 2 seed, and they will be hoping to go on a deeper playoff run than they did last year.

In Game 1 on Sunday, the Lakers reeled off a 15-0 run to close out a 128-112 victory on the road. The Grizzlies bounced back Wednesday night in Game 2 despite being without Ja Morant, picking up a much needed 103-93 victory.

With the series shifting to the Crypto.com Arena, the change of scenery could shake up how the next two games of this series play out. So with that being said, here are some bold predictions for the Los Angeles Lakers for their Game 3 of the first round versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

3. The Lakers hold Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman to less than 15 rebounds combined

It’s no secret that Ja Morant is the X-factor for the Grizzlies in the playoffs. Unfortunately for them, the guard suffered a hand injury in Game 1 that held him out of Game 2, and it remains to be seen when he will be able to return to action for Memphis.

Without Morant, other players will need to step up for Memphis. Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. had an explosive 31-point outing in Game 1 before following that up with 18 points, nine boards, and three blocked shots in Game 2.

While Jackson, an All-Star for the first time in 2023, was already a crucial part of the team’s system, Xavier Tillman Sr. is emerging as a key contributor for Memphis in this series. Tillman took Steven Adams spot in the starting lineup, with the veteran big man not expected to be able to return for the playoffs, and he turned in a star performance on Wednesday night. The Michigan State product led Memphis with 22 points on 10-for-13 shooting, while also hauling in 13 rebounds.

If the Lakers want to win Game 3, it starts with winning the battle on the boards. So with a bigger focus on rebounding ahead of Game 3, the Lakers will hold Jackson and Tillman to less than 15 rebounds combined in this one. If they can pull this off, the Lakers will be cleaning up one their biggest issues from Game 2.

2. LeBron James and Anthony Davis combine for 50+ points and 20+ rebounds

There’s a lot on the line for both teams in Game 3, which means the Lakers will need everything they can get from their main stars. As they are two of the most experienced players on the roster, LeBron James and Anthony Davis will likely need to lead their team on Saturday.

In the playoffs, James is averaging 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game, in addition 2 blocks and 1.5 steals per game too. He is shooting 51.3 percent from the field, but just 25 percent from beyond the arc and 62.5 percent from the free-throw line. Further compounding his shooting woes are James’ turnover woes, as his six total turnovers are the worst mark on the Lakers squad through their first two games.

LA’s other star in Davis is putting up 17.5 points, 10.5 boards and 3 assists per game, as well as 1.5 steals and series-best 6 blocks on defense. The problem is that Davis is struggling with his efficiency, hitting only 45.2 percent of his field goals, which is way down from his 56.3 shooting percentage in the regular season.

James and Davis are going to need to be at their best if they want to win this big game, and it says here that they will be. The Lakers dynamic duo will combine for 50-plus points and 20-plus rebounds, with Davis bouncing back from an ugly Game 2 outing. If these two stars show up, the Lakers will be in a good position to defeat the Grizzlies.

1. Lakers will win Game 3 in dramatic fashion

At the end of the day, even without Morant, Game 2 showed that Memphis is not going to roll over and die in this series. Because of that, Game 3 should be must-see television.

According to FanDuel, the Lakers are the favorites to win Game 3. Currently, the spread is set at -4.5 in their favor, which is lower than Game 2’s, but similar to Game 1’s. Other than Morant’s potential absence, another thing that could help LA in Game 3 is that they will be playing in front of their home fans at the Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers went 23-18 at home in the regular season, with two of those wins coming against the Grizzlies. On the other hand, Memphis was just 16-25 on the road this season.

Expect this game to come down to the wire. The last minutes should be very dramatic with back-and-forth baskets and stops. Still, experience and home-court advantage should help the Lakers prevail and open up a 2-1 lead in the series.