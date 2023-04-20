Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Memphis Grizzlies bounced back in Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers, winning the game 103-93 to tie the series 1-1, and Lakers coach Darvin Ham gave the Grizzlies credit for playing good defense on Anthony Davis throughout the game.

“Just forcing touch catches, denying him, forcing him off his spot and then crowding the paint and tilting behind him,” Darvin Ham said, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Anthony Davis scored 13 points on 4-14 shooting in Game 2. He said he needed to be better after the game.

“Obviously, I can be better,” Davis said, via McMenamin. “Can’t have a night like I had tonight and expect us to win.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite the poor shooting night, Davis said he did not think he took bad shots, he just has to hit the shots he takes.

“I like all the shots I took,” Davis said, via McMenamin. “I just missed them. A lot of shots close to the rim I normally make, go in. Flash it and get ready for [Saturday].”

The Grizzlies bounced back despite the absence of star Ja Morant, who has been dealing with a hand injury. He suffered the injury when he fell late in the Game 1 loss to the Lakers. With the Grizzlies rebounding in Game 2 without Ja Morant, there is time for him to recover and return to the lineup with hope of winning the series.

The series shifts to Los Angeles on Saturday for Game 3. It will be interesting to see if Anthony Davis can bounce back from his performance in Game 2.