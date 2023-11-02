Darvin Ham and the Los Angeles Lakers provided injury updates on Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent on Wednesday.

One week into the season, the Los Angeles Lakers' bolstered depth is already being put to the test.

Before Wednesday's matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, Darvin Ham provided status updates on two rotation pieces: Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent.

Hachimura suffered a left eye contusion during Sunday's loss to the Sacramento Kings. He was ruled out of Monday's contest vs. the Orlando Magic after experiencing headaches. Hachimura has since visited a specialist and entered concussion protocol. He's being evaluated “one day at a time.”

“We’ll see what tomorrow looks like tomorrow,” Ham said.

Hachimura — who signed a $51 million contract during the offseason — is averaging 8.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14.7 minutes off the bench through three appearances.

The Lakers are already without another key forward, Jarred Vanderbilt, who is rehabbing from heel bursitis. Vando has begun ramping up his activities but is yet to advance past stationary drills.

Vincent's absence will challenge the Lakers' backcourt depth. Ham said Vincent's knee “started to swell up on him” after the Magic win. The Lakers are still evaluating the extent of the issue.

Despite struggling with his jumper, Vincent's played 28.2 minutes per game for Ham — including significant crunch time burn — thanks to his on-ball defense and general scrappiness. Max Christie will “absolutely” see opportunities in his stead, per Ham.

Somewhat surprisingly, Ham gave the first crack at backup shooting guard minutes to Cam Reddish, who has not impressed thus far. One Wednesday, Ham reiterated that he's just looking to see what he has in Reddish.

“Max is going to be here for a long time,” he said. “Max is one of our young jewels on the roster.”

I asked Darvin Ham about going with Cam Reddish over Max Christie to start the season pic.twitter.com/Q0uIixoDO8 — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) October 28, 2023

Christie has played only one minute this season.