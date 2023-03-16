The Lost Ark update “The Art of War” for March 2023 is finally here! Check out everything new in the Lost Ark “The Art of War” patch notes below.

Lost Ark Spring Update: The Art of War

This update introduces the first Specialist class, the Artist! Along with her comes the new 96-player (48v48) Realm versus Realm mode and whole slew of Quality of Life updates.

Lost Ark Artist Class

The Artist brings a refreshing and unique playstyle to the battlefield with her illusion powers. With her introduction also comes the addition of the new Specialist class category. The official blog post also indicates that she will not be the last Specialist this year. This class is designed to bring diverse tactical options and exciting gameplay experiences to the table.

With her magic brush, The Artist can choose to summon divine beasts or directly attack her enemies, displaying her tactical versatility. Her kit is geared towards providing support to her team, rather than raw damage output, which makes her a valuable addition to any party. By rescuing her allies with her illusion powers, The Artist can quickly turn the tide of battle in her team’s favor.

Read more about the Artist class in our Lost Ark Artist Class Guide.

Tulubik Battlefield – 48v48 PvP

Truly become a part of the war and decide the fate of Rowen in the new 96-player Realm versus Realm matches. Players will have to be Faction Rank 3 and Item Level 1390 to enter Tulubik Battlefield.

The new game mode can be accesed by clicking on the “Rowen Battlefield” icon ton the minimap under Welcome Challenge, or going to the battliefield entrance at either Regarbank Great Plains or Figther’s Haven. It is also accessible from other places like major cities, always available islands, and your Stronghold. More details about this new PvP mode can be found here.

Arkesia Grand Prix

The Naruni Racing event makes its return after a year! The fan-favorite mode will pit two teams of seven players racing around a course. The goal is to hit the finish line first, but you can choose to hamper the other team’s progress. This will reward event coints that can be exchanged for rewards such as a Naruni Mount Selection Chest, honing materials, and more.

To access the Arkesia Grand Prix, interact with the “Arkesia Grand Prix Manager” NPC in major cities to be granted the “[Event][Daily] Go to the Arena!” Quest. Players must be at least Level 50 to be eligible.

Progression Events

There will be lots of Progression Events that will come with the release of the Artist. The Punika Powerpass, Hyper Express Plus, and Story Express events will be available for all players from March 15 to June 14, 2023. However, this run of the progression events will have the same character designation and mission periods.

PUNIKA POWERPASS

The Punika Powerpass will be rewarded to players upon completing Punika’s quest “Berver’s Friend” during the progression event. This will grant Level 1340 gear.

HYPER EXPRESS PLUS

With the Hyper Express Plus Event, players can choose one character between Item Level 1340 and 1445 to participate and earn honing materials to break the 1445 wall.

STORY EXPRESS

Story Missions can now reward items like Item Level 1340 Argos Legendary Gear to further propel your character to greater heights. Any character that has not yet complete the “On the Border” quest from Rethamis can become a designated Story Express character.

LOG-IN BONUSES

There will be an upgraded log-in reward track which will support new and returning players with 15 days of rewards. To kickstart their journey through Arkesia, the rewards will include Engraving Recipe Selection Chests, Honing Material Selection Chests, and more.

Ark Pass Season 3

Ark Pass Season 3 now has additional ways for players to earn meaningful rewards just by playing the game. 30 Ark Pass levels is avaialble to be progressed through and is completely free. This grants a variety of helpful rewards such as Pheons, honing material selection chests, a Legendary Card Pack, and even the Chromarong Pet.

Those interested in more rewards and cosmetics can avail themselves two premium reward trakcs (Premium and Super Premium) for Royal Crystals. The Premium Ark Pass adds rewards at all 30 levels alongside the free rewards, including Dark Priest Honing Material Selection Chests, the Dark Priest Warhorse Mount, and more.

The Super Premium Ark Pass has the Dark Priest skin colelction, the Dark Priest Wallpaper, and a Legendary Card Pack across the 30 levels.

Honing and Gold Updates

Gold requirements for honing up to Item Level 1445 have been removed, and will now just require honing materials and Silver. Honing Success Rate, Honing Material Discounts, and Leapstone Material Discounts have also been increased.

Item Level 1340 to 1370: Honing Success Rate – 100% Honing Material Discount – 60% Leapstone Discount – 60%

Item Level 1370 to 1375: Honing Success Rate – 80% Honing Material Discount – 60% Leapstone Discount – 60%

Item Level 1375 to 1380: Honing Success Rate – 65% Honing Material Discount – 60% Leapstone Discount – 60%

Item Level 1380 to 1395: Honing Success Rate – 50% Honing Material Discount – 60% Leapstone Material Discount – 60%

Item Level 1395 to 1410: Honing Success Rate – 35% Honing Material Discount – 60% Leapstone Material Discount – 60%

Item Level 1410 to 1415: Honing Success Rate – 30% Honing Material Discount – 60% Leapstone Material Discount – 60%

Item Level 1415 to 1445: Honing Success Rate – 20% Honing Material Discount – 50% Leapstone Material Discount – 30%

Honing improvements Added a ‘Max’ button to easily add the maximum number of available honing support materials. Updated the ‘Honing Complete’ screen to run faster. When transferring gear with same base Item Level, you can no longer transfer to the lower grade gear



With less demand for gold to hone gear, gold rewards have been adjusted for lower-level Tier 3 content.

Oreha’s Well Abyssal Dungeon Normal Mode Aira’s Oculus – Decreased from 400 to 200, and the Bonus Reward Chest cost was reduced from 200 to 100. Oreha Preveza – Decreased from 500 to 300, and the Bonus Reward Chest cost was reduced from 300 to 150.

Oreha’s Well Abyssal Dungeon Hard Mode Aira’s Oculus – Decreased from 900 to 300, and the Bonus Reward Chest cost was reduced from 300 to 100. Oreha Preveza – Decreased from 1200 to 400, and the Bonus Reward Chest cost was reduced from 500 to 150.

Argos Abyss Raid G1 – Decreased from 800 to 300, and the Bonus Reward Chest cost was reduced from 300 to 100. G2 – Decreased from 900 to 300, and the Bonus Reward Chest cost was reduced from 300 to 150. G3 – Decreased from 1000 to 400, and the Bonus Reward Chest cost was reduced from 500 to 150.

Valtan Legion Raid Normal Mode G1 – Decreased from 800 to 500, and the Bonus Reward Chest cost was reduced from 500 to 300. G2 – Decreased from 2500 to 700, and the Bonus Reward Chest cost was reduced from 800 to 400.

Vykas Legion Raid Normal Mode G1 – Decreased from 500 to 400, and the Bonus Reward Chest cost was reduced from 400 to 200. G2 – Decreased from 600 to 500, and the Bonus Reward Chest cost was reduced from 600 to 250. G3 – Decreased from 2200 to 700, and the Bonus Reward Chest cost was reduced from 800 to 400.

Valtan Legion Raid Hard Mode G1 – Decreased from 1000 to 700, and the Bonus Reward Chest cost was reduced from 900 to 600. G2 – Decreased from 3500 to 2300, and the Bonus Reward Chest Cost was reduced from 1200 to 900.



More cghagnes pertaining to the added player card sets as well as improvements to the Card system are outlined in the full release notes in the official Lost Ark blog post.

The other changes include Chaos Gate updates:

Players who don’t help battle will now be kicked after a while.

Players who die inside the Chaos Gate will now be resurrected in a location that aligns with their Chaos Gate progression.

Arcturus’s Touch:

Players can now earn extra rewards twice the Legion Raid materials used in gear crafting (Covetous Wings, Demonic Beast Bones, Demon Beast Veins, and Covetous Fangs) for clearing the Valtan / Vykas Legion Raids (Normal and Hard modes), up to 5 times per character.

Both the normal and extra rewards of this type are doubled.

Changes to Pocyon’s Protection:

Procyon’s Protection count will now decrease after clearing last gate in an Abyssal Dungeon.Procyon’s Protection count will now decrease after clearing last gate in an Abyssal Dungeon.

And a lot of balance changes to view in the full Lost Ark release notes.