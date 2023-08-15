It's been just a day since former Louisville basketball commit Trentyn Flowers announced his decision to leave the school and go pro in Australia — and the 18-year-old has already received death threats, his mother confirmed on Twitter on Monday night.

I will tolerate a lot of things….fans can be unhappy with this decision, but sending death threats is unacceptable,” Kristi Flowers wrote. “Wishing career ending injuries is unacceptable, leaking his phone number and harassing him is unacceptable, telling him to kill himself is unacceptable.”

Flowers confirmed to ZAGSBLOG that her son had received death threats after announcing on Monday that he would play professionally in Australia instead of attending Louisville this season.

“All messages have come via direct message or directly to his phone,” she told ZAGSBLOG after her Tweet. “His number was leaked. People have threatened him, told him to go kill himself, wished him career ending injuries, threats of guns, all kinds of ridiculous things. Our main priority is his safety and his health right now.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Flowers wouldn't say whether the family would contact the authorities, but lamented that “this has gone too far…We will deal with it all accordingly.”

The 6-foot-8 Trentyn Flowers signed as part of the Australian NBL “Next Stars” program with the Adelaide 36ers, the same team that current Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey played for.

Despite the five-star recruit being listed as a small forward when he committed to Louisville in March, Kristi Flowers confirmed that her son will play point guard in Australia.

A Louisville spokesperson told ZAGSBLOG that they had contacted the Flowers' family and recommended that they report harassment to police.