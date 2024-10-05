Before Louisville football faces off against SMU football in Week 6, they faced a significant blow, losing an impactful defender in a transfer portal move. Safety Devin Neal has entered the transfer portal, according to On3.com. The move comes as a shock, considering what Neal provided in the 2023 season.

He led the Cardinals with four interceptions and also ranked second on the team in tackles with 74. Three of those tackles were tackles for loss. As a result, he earned a Third Team All-ACC honor after the season. While the previous showed promise, the Louisville football program had other players ready to take that leap.

The return of redshirt senior MJ Griffin hasn't helped Neal's case. In 2022, Griffin played in all 13 games, logging 45 tackles and a pair of interceptions. While he missed the season with a torn ACL, his return has been needed. Also, the addition of Tennessee transfer Tamarion McDonald

Will Louisville football be fine without Devin Neal, amidst the transfer portal move?

Louisville football has a 3-1 start to their season and a conference win over Georgia Tech. As they're gearing up to play SMU, the defense is losing one of their most seasoned players. He previously played at Baylor University for three seasons before joining the Cardinals. However, his two seasons came to an abrupt end. Neal played just 10 snaps in the Week 5 loss at Notre Dame.

Although his time with Baylor was successful, his time in Louisville has been the opposite. The statistics back up the solid production. However, the mix of rising defensive backs, as well as transfers proved to be the beginning of the end. Also, only playing four snaps can be disheartening, especially when Neal was a key contributor to a successful Baylor squad.

Regardless, Louisville will look to turn the page and face off against SMU. The second game of ACC play for the Cardinals can be an important one, as SMU has shown an explosive offense. While Neal is out, it's worth noting if the defense will adjust without their veteran safety in the lineup.