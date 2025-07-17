The Michigan football team picked up yet another impressive addition to its 2026 recruiting class on Wednesday night as four-star safety Jordan Deck flipped from Baylor to the Wolverines. Deck wasn't committed to the Bears for long as he announced his original decision back on June 24th. Sherrone Moore and Michigan ended up doing enough to earn the flip, and Deck is now coming to play for the Wolverines.

“BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Jordan Deck has Flipped from Baylor to Michigan, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’2 195 S from Frisco, TX had been Committed to the Bears since June 24th.”

After committing to the Michigan football team, Jordan Deck explained his decision to flip from Baylor:

“Have to do what’s best for me & I believe that’s Michigan,” he said. “Go Blue!”

Deck is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #403 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #37 safety and the #53 player in the state of Texas. Deck currently attends Lone Star High School in Frisco, TX. Baylor is the home-state school, but Michigan found a way to earn the commitment.

“Big-framed safety prospect with past ball production and striking ability,” Deck's scouting report states. “Physical tools and functional athleticism provide consistent tackling acumen. Gets downhill fast and arrives with purpose as a tone-setting striker when a big hit is available. Size/frame provides the option to align as a box defender; that creates blitz value. Similarly, runs the alleys and is more than willing to crash vs. the inside run game. Significant dropoff in production from sophomore to junior season (5 INTs to 0 INTs).”

Deck is good enough to end up being an impact player at Michigan, but he has some developing to do before then.

“Lacks ideal multi-sport context outside of limited track and field experience,” the scouting report continues. “Strong athletic pedigree (two D-I basketball siblings). Could get on the field early on special teams on coverage/block units. Projects as a P4-caliber safety with the size and play style that could warrant some back-seven flexibility as a part-time off-ball linebacker in certain packages. Physical tools and functional athleticism suggest significant long-term developmental potential.”

Sherrone Moore is putting together another very impressive recruiting class as the Michigan football team currently has a top-10 class in the country. Moore signed a top-10 2025 class, and he is hoping to do it again.

