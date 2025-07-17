The Oklahoma Sooners enter the 2025 college football season in search of a spark, and all signs point to John Mateer being the one to provide it. The transfer quarterback isn’t just inheriting a starting job — he’s stepping into a tradition rich with legends. And when it comes to comparisons, few loom larger than Baker Mayfield.

A decade after Mayfield arrived in Norman and reshaped the program’s legacy, the Sooners now turn to Mateer, a transfer from Washington State, to lead them back to prominence. The dual-threat quarterback addressed the growing comparisons at SEC Media Days on Wednesday, making it clear he views the buzz as both an honor and a challenge, not a burden.

In an interview with reporters at SEC Media Days, as reported by On3's Nick Schultz, Mateer reflected on the growing comparisons to the former Heisman winner.

“It’s an honor to be compared to him,” Mateer said. “You talk about Oklahoma, everybody loves Baker Mayfield, which is great and deservedly so. He’s done a lot for this university. It’s an honor to be compared to him.”

He went on to add that while the comparison is flattering, he remains focused on forging his path.

“I wouldn’t say I’m exactly like him, but it’s definitely cool to be such a high status. I don’t think of it as pressure, though – I just see it as an opportunity.”

The numbers only add to the buzz. Last season with the Huskies, Mateer totaled 3,139 passing yards and 39 touchdowns, along with 826 rushing yards and 15 scores — elite production that highlights his rare dual-threat ability. While Mayfield was more elusive than explosive as a runner, he posted a career-high 405 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 2015. Mateer brings a higher level of mobility, but both quarterbacks share the same improvisational instincts, off-script creativity, and fearless confidence that defined one of the most iconic eras in Oklahoma football.

Ranked No. 3 in the On3 Transfer Rankings, Mateer arrives at Oklahoma carrying high expectations. He’ll reunite with offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, who followed him from Washington State, providing valuable system continuity. That familiarity could fast-track Mateer’s development and help jumpstart an offense that finished 113th in total offense last season.

Schultz also noted in his piece on the Sooners quarterback that Mayfield was actively involved in Mateer’s recruitment, playing a pivotal role in bringing him to Norman.

With Brent Venables set to take over defensive play-calling for the first time since becoming Oklahoma’s head coach in 2021, the Sooners are entering 2025 with a reshaped staff and a renewed sense of urgency. The decision comes after the departure of former coordinator Zac Alley and follows the addition of new defensive assistants Nate Dreiling and Wes Goodwin. As Venables tightens his grip on the program’s defensive identity, all eyes turn to John Mateer to anchor the other side of the ball and spark an offensive revival.

For a program steeped in Oklahoma quarterback history, the next chapter is already being written. And if Mateer can match even a fraction of Mayfield’s legacy, the Sooners could be on their way back to the national spotlight.