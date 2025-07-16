Georgia football is delivering knockout punches in the form of landing high-profile recruits. Now the Bulldogs claimed the heavyweight battle win over Oregon and Alabama for one of the top uncommitted linebackers.

Four-star Nick Abrams is joining the Bulldogs' 2026 college football recruiting class. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder spurned the Big Ten champs and a loaded ‘Bama class. Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals adds Michigan was in the hunt before Abrams decided on Georgia.

“All Glory to God, I’m home. Ready to prove all the doubters wrong. Go Dawgs,” Abrams told Fawcett after announcing his verbal commitment.

The Owings Mills, Maryland talent adds to a growing 2026 class that pulled in a brand new title from one recruiting site.

Georgia recruiting class claims new title

Georgia has scaled over USC for the title of No. 1 college football recruiting class, per On3/Rivals.

The outlet unveiled its updated rankings during the week of July 14. Georgia now owns a 93.209 score after reeling in 29 verbal commits. Landing five-star quarterback Jared Curtis helped elevate the Bulldogs' ranking.

“The Bulldogs were hot in the month of May, adding Curtis and a number of other key playmakers,” the outlet explained. “But they really made hay in June and so far in July, adding more than 20 commitments during that span. Five-star tight end Kaiden Prothro is the latest to join the fold.”

Prothro boosted the Georgia class by committing on Saturday. He brings a new 6-foot-6 weapon for head coach Kirby Smart and future UGA teams. Prothro is helping fuel optimism by teaming with Curtis down the road.

Tyriq Green is another major recruiting win for the Bulldogs. The four-star safety spurned Auburn and Miami to join the College Football Playoff team of a season ago.

Abrams brings a “well-built sideline-to-sideline” presence in Athens, per Hudson Standish of 247Sports. The national analyst adds that the LB adds an extra pass rushing element as well.