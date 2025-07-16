North Carolina football detonated a huge college football recruiting bomb Wednesday. Bill Belichick and UNC masterfully pulled off a shocking flip of one Ohio State commit.

Four-star Jakob Weatherspoon backed off from the Buckeyes and chose the Tar Heels instead. Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals released the graphic that signaled Weatherspoon's stunning decision. He also fired off a three-worded message.

“SCO Tar Heels,” he shared via Fawcett.

The first-time college head coach Belichick endured a rough introduction into the recruiting game. The months of January to early March went quiet in Chapel Hill when it came to pursuing recruits. The momentum shifted when Belichick helped flip four-star Trashawn Ruffin from Texas A&M on St. Patrick's Day.

But now UNC has stockpiled the '26 class with intriguing talent. And just made room for a longtime Ohio State pledge.

North Carolina, Bill Belichick add playmaking DB in ex-Ohio State commit

The native of Avon, Ohio heads to Chapel Hill as the No. 17 overall safety per On3/Rivals. But he's also the ninth-ranked state of Ohio talent per 247Sports composite rankings.

Weatherspoon rises as a massive recruiting loss for Ryan Day and OSU. The national champion winning head coach and his team loses a pivotal local prospect. His flip boosts UNC's '26 class. Weatherspoon is now the fifth four-star talent to choose the Tar Heels.

North Carolina originally entered his picture in February. He tagged Belichick in his offer from the ‘Heels. Now the eight-time Super Bowl winner and UNC pull off the massive flip that's comparable to when they changed the mind of Ruffin.

Except Weatherspoon is the first to leave the national champs for Belichick. He adds to a string of newfound wins on the trail for UNC.

Fellow four-star defensive back Calvin Thomas chose North Carolina on July 12. Thomas spurned Texas and Michigan in the process.

UNC even added a past Nick Saban recruit committed to Alabama on June 25. Jamarrion Gordon chose the Tar Heels instead over the Crimson Tide. Helping end his longtime commitment to ‘Bama.

North Carolina now holds a nation's best 33 verbal commits for the '26 cycle. Placing them ahead of 247Sports' No. 1 team USC.