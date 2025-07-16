LSU football is entering a much-anticipated scrap fest for Week 1. Clemson is first on deck — prompting one star Tigers linebacker to drop a “fist fight” take.

Whit Weeks spoke about the marquee LSU-Clemson showdown that'll help kick off the college football season on Aug. 30. The returning linebacker shared his excitement at SEC Media Days via On3/Rivals Wednesday.

“It’s exciting,” Weeks said. “I want to play the best teams every week because those are the fun games to play in. Prime time TV — 7:30 ABC — those are the games that you live for. That’s why you play football, to play in environments like that and against teams like that. My motto is in order to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.”

But he knows that LSU must pivot to a “fist fight” to knock off the College Football Playoff team of last year.

“So, we’re going to go out there week one against Clemson and that’s what you want. You want to go play a good team. You don’t want to lollygag into the season, you want to go get into a fist fight the first week,” Weeks stated.

Is LSU even with Clemson talent wise? 

LSU Tigers cornerback Zy Alexander (14) and LSU Tigers safety Major Burns (8) throw Florida Gators wide receiver Elijhah Badger (6) to the ground during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The Gators defeated the Tigers 27-16.
Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

Both teams look near identical on paper already.

Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik heard NFL chatter before opting to return. Nussmeier is highly confident in his LSU wide receivers for 2025. The Tigers star Klubnik is hearing No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick rumblings ahead of the season.

Weeks is fresh off producing career-highs across the board. He compiled 120 total tackles with 61 solo stops. The sophomore broke up four passes as well. He's patrolling a mix of intriguing returners and newcomers to the LB room.

LSU and head coach Brian Kelly still must replace seven players who went on to help comprise the 2025 NFL rookie class. Including No. 4 overall pick Will Campbell — who opens up the pivotal blindside protector spot for Nussmeier. Clemson lost three to the draft including top DB R.J. Mickens.

But the Tigers are expected to be reloaded themselves. Not just limited to Klubnik's return. Peter Woods and TJ Parker lead the defensive trenches. Sammy Brown is back at LB after earning top rookie honors in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Klubnik even has his own seasoned weapons back in Antonio Williams and Bryant Wesco Jr.

This already looks like a slugfest, even before Weeks' “fist fight” analogy.

