The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between Louisville and Kentucky. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Louisville-Kentucky prediction and pick.

Saturday's Kentucky-Louisville showdown at Rupp Arena promises intense in-state rivalry drama. The No. 5 Wildcats (9-1) enter as heavy favorites, having dominated recent matchups with an 8-2 record in the last decade. Kentucky boasts a potent offense averaging 91.1 points per game, led by Otega Oweh's 15.6 points. Louisville (6-4) arrives battle-tested but struggling, coming off a close loss to Duke. First-year coaches Mark Pope (Kentucky) and Pat Kelsey (Louisville) will add fresh intrigue to this storied rivalry. With Kentucky's home-court dominance and offensive firepower, expect another statement win for the Wildcats in what remains one of college basketball's most heated annual contests.

Here are the Louisville-Kentucky College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Louisville-Kentucky Odds

Louisville: +11.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +550

Kentucky: -11.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -820

Over: 158.5 (-115)

Under: 158.5 (-105)

How to Watch Louisville vs. Kentucky

Time: 5:15 PM ET/2:15 PM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Louisville Will Cover The Spread/Win

While Kentucky enters as the heavy favorite, Louisville has the potential to pull off a stunning upset in this year's Battle for the Bluegrass. The Cardinals' recent performance against Duke, where they built an early 30-16 lead, showcases their ability to compete with top-tier opponents. Louisville's balanced scoring attack, featuring four players averaging double figures, will be crucial in challenging Kentucky's defense. Chucky Hepburn, leading the team with 14.1 points per game and ranking second nationally with 3.2 steals per game, could be the X-factor in disrupting Kentucky's offensive rhythm.

Louisville's recent momentum coming off a win against UTEP will play a significant role in energizing the team and potentially rattling the young Wildcats. The Cardinals' defensive prowess, allowing just 68.7 points per game, could frustrate Kentucky's high-scoring offense. If Louisville can replicate their hot shooting start from the Duke game and maintain it throughout, they have a real chance at an upset. With the rivalry's intensity and the unpredictable nature of college basketball, Louisville's hunger to prove themselves against their in-state rivals might just be the spark they need to overcome the odds and secure a memorable victory.

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

The No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats are poised to continue their dominance over Louisville in this year's Battle for the Bluegrass. Kentucky's high-powered offense, averaging an impressive 91.1 points per game, will be too much for the Cardinals to handle. Led by the dynamic Otega Oweh, who's averaging 15.6 points per game, the Wildcats have multiple scoring threats that can exploit Louisville's defense. Kentucky's recent history in this rivalry, winning eight of the last ten matchups, including last year's commanding 95-76 victory, demonstrates their psychological edge.

Kentucky's home-court advantage at Rupp Arena cannot be overstated. The Wildcats have shown resilience even in shaky performances, as evidenced by their recent win over Colgate. Coach Mark Pope's ability to rally his team and make crucial adjustments mid-game will be pivotal. Kentucky's superior shooting efficiency, particularly from beyond the arc, will stretch Louisville's defense and create opportunities inside. With their balanced attack, home-court energy, and the momentum of their strong season start, Kentucky is well-positioned to secure another statement win against their in-state rivals, likely continuing the trend of lopsided victories in this storied matchup.

Final Louisville-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

Final Louisville-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Kentucky -11.5 (-120), Over 158.5 (-115)