When news broke that Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter had agreed to purchase the Los Angeles Lakers for a record-breaking $10 billion, it took the sporting world by storm.

Suddenly, one of the more “house poor” franchises in the NBA was bankrolled by some of the deepest pockets in professional sports, and as a result, they can really go all-in on building a contender like their former arena mates, the Los Angeles Clippers.

But could that move include bringing in another LA legend, Shohei Ohtani, who both throws strikes and hits dingers down the street at Dodger Stadium? Well, while some have already made that joke on social media, skipper Dave Roberts decided to shut it down on the spot during his press conference before the Dodgers-Padres game, joking that the Lakers already have enough superstars, so they should leave his top guy alone.

“Yeah, that's my message, hands off Shohei,” Roberts joked. “Yeah, they've got enough superstars. Leave him alone.”

Asked if Ohtani even has any basketball abilities, Roberts didn't comment either way, noting that the Lakers already have an international star of their own in Rui Hatchimura and that he can hold things down for the purple and gold as “Showtime” continues to dominate with the Dodgers.

“I think Hachimura's taking care of the Japanese stuff. He's got that. We've got Shohei. Thanks guys.”

Now technically, the Ohtani family is familiar with professional basketball, as Shohei's wife, Mamiko Tanaka, was a member of the Fujitsu Red Wave from 2019-23 before retiring. Still, outside of some fun branding opportunities which could see Ohtani is a Lakers uniform to move some tickets or potentially model for a bobblehead, it's probably best that he stays in his lane at Chavez Ravine as he has an MVP to defend and a World Series dynasty to start should the Dodgers bring home the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy once more this October.