Five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons is one of the best players in the 2026 recruiting class, and he hasn't announced his commitment yet. Lyons has received interest from the best of the best, but there are a few schools that have stood above the rest in his recruitment. The Oregon football team is one of them, and Lyons is also high on schools like USC, Ole Miss and BYU. He set a commitment date on Wednesday as he will announce his college decision on June 24th.

“BREAKING: Five-Star QB Ryder Lyons will announce his Commitment on June 24th, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “He’s the Top Uncommitted QB in the 2026 Class.”

Ryder Lyons is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #13 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #4 QB and the #1 player in the state of California. Lyons currently attends Folsom High School in Folsom, CA. USC is the in-state school, but the Oregon football team is working hard to pull him north.

“Lyons is an exceptional talent and has been one of the top quarterbacks in the region since his sophomore year,” Lyons scouting report reads. “Has rare combination of arm talent and movement ability and can shred a defense with his arm and his legs. A pure thrower with a live arm and understands how to change speeds and throw with anticipation. Accurate to all three levels of the field and throws the deep ball with touch and can rip fastballs in to tight windows. Equally dangerous when a play breaks down and has to improvise off-script.”

Article Continues Below

It's hard to find a better high school QB than Lyons. The Oregon football team is hoping to earn a commitment from a player that is poised for success at the college level and potentially the pros as well.

“Elite in his ability to make multiple defenders miss and is creative in how he can buy time and make a throw down the field or take off and run for plus yards,” the scouting report continues. “He's a tough kid who doesn't shy away from contact and will take a shot but hang in the pocket to deliver the football. A highly competitive player with a strong off the field work ethic and draws raves from his coaches and teammates for his leadership skill. Has one of the highest ceilings among the quarterback group in his class and assuming he continues to develop, should be playing on Sunday's for a very long time.”

Right now, USC has by far the best recruiting class out of any of theses schools as the Trojans have the top class in the country, according to 247Sports. The Oregon football team is the next closest at #36. It is early, however, and the Ducks will likely end up with one of the best classes in the country. A commitment from Ryder Lyons would be huge for head coach Dan Lanning and Oregon.