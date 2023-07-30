With LSU's NCAA championship win this past season, players have seen their stock rise and their NIL prospects increase. Two players in particular who have taken full advantage of their newfound popularity are Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson. Reese has blossomed into a legitimate WNBA prospect and she made a strong showing recently cleaning up BET and ESPY awards. Flau'jae Johnson has managed to balance her LSU basketball career with being a full-fledged music artist. Most recently, Johnson made headlines back in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia where she made a very generous donation of $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Club.

.@Flaujae donated $10K to the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club in her hometown of Savannah, GA 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/IEj9vhbBud — espnW (@espnW) July 29, 2023

Johnson recently completed her freshman season at LSU, winning a championship in the process. She was a McDonald's All-American and the only girl to have been selected to the Iverson Classic. Last season at LSU, she immediately stepped into the starting lineup and she was named the SEC Freshman of the Year. She averaged 11.0 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 42.4 percent shooting from the field, 33 percent shooting from the three-point line and 69.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In addition to being a star basketball player, Johnson is also a full-time musical artist. Going by the stage name Flau'jae, she signed a distribution deal with Roc Nation. Johnson has also been one of the NCAA players to take full advantage of NIL deals with Puma, JBL and Taco Bell being among her most recognizable endorsements.

LSU will definitely be looking to Johnson to take another big leap next season as they look to win back to back titles.