Angel Reese has been known as the feisty go-getter for LSU women's basketball. Her on-the-court production with crashing the boards, setting good screens, and scoring are a welcome addition to a great personality. She gained a lot of fame during this year's fight for the NCAA National Championship. Notably, her dramatics against Iowa basketball's Caitlin Clark even went so viral that she did not forget it during the 2023 ESPYs.

The ‘you can't see me' hand-over-the-face gesture was popularized by John Cena. However, the LSU women's basketball standout had added it to her arsenal of taunts. That very same move also cemented her legacy as Angel Reese won a national championship after using it. Although, this time she used it in a more inspiring and joking manner rather than the aggressive message it usually sends.

Angel Reese reenacts her infamous hand gesture at the 2023 ESPYS 🫢 (via @espnW) pic.twitter.com/9ddcwa1Mty — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 13, 2023

“Awards like this are for my millions of young women across the country. You are in charge of your own athletic journey. You can do anything. They cannot see you,” she said.

She capped the message off while giving her famous hand gesture that went viral months ago.

The LSU standout stunned the crowd with an amazing gold dress at the Dolby Theatre. She was not just there to present with Kyrie Irving. Rather, she was also nominated as Best Breakthrough Athlete for the 2023 ESPYS. Reese faces a familiar foe in this category because she is up against Caitlin Clark once again.

The move may have been a taunt at first but the Bayou Barbie taught the masses that it can be reclaimed to impart inspiration.