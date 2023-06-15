Flau'jae Johnson is not happy about being omitted from Latto and Cardi B's music video for “Put It On Da Floor Again” while her LSU teammate Angel Reese was featured. The Roc Nation signee freestyled the original song by Latto which she said the rapper approved of. However, when it came time to do the music video Flau'jae Johnson says that Latto ghosted her despite having previously talked about her being involved.

“Latto she hit me about it, the day before,” Johnson explained to Baller Alert this week. “She was like ‘I want you to be in the video.' I was like, ‘I'm in LA right now. But yeah we can make it happen.' But we didn't make it happen.”

She continued: “Her people never hit my people. I seen she had asked Angel like a week before. And I was like, ‘okay, maybe she ain't really want me in the video for real. But she had to ask, 'cause we kind of had a relationship before and she put Angel in it.'”

However, none of the frustration is at her LSU teammate but more so why she was left out.

“I didn't really care because Angel was in it and that was a big moment for women's basketball, and at the same time, why wouldn't you put me in it? It just makes sense.”

“I did the remix, it went viral!” Johnson said.

It's all love though between Johnson and Latto as the SEC Freshmen of the Year says hopes to collab with the Georgia native one day.