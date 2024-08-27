The LSU football program begins the season on September 1, which is a Sunday. The Tigers will face off against the USC Trojans in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium in a game a ton of fans will be watching.

Jayden Daniels and a lot of other talent left Baton Rouge this offseason, so there are questions about how the Tigers will perform in 2024. Ahead of the opener, LSU head coach Brian Kelly gave a general injury update, which was rather encouraging (h/t Kaiden Smith if On3).

“From an injury standpoint, we have one guy that is questionable and that’s Chris Hilton. He has a bone bruise, he is working through that process, but today he’ll be listed in that category,” Kelly said. “Probable would be [Miles] Frazier our offensive guard. Those are the two right now that would show up on our injury report relative to this week.”

That is relatively good news on the LSU injury front ahead of a huge showdown with the Trojans.

Chris Hilton is expected to be a huge piece of the LSU offense

With Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers leaving for the NFL, Hilton is widely expected to be a huge contributor this season for Brian Kelly's program. The junior has just 18 catches for 278 yards and one touchdown in two seasons in Baton Rouge.

However, he played just two games as a freshman and then seven games last year and was buried on the depth chart. Now, Hilton should be a massive target for new starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

Hilton is officially listed as questionable by Kelly, but there is still time for him to get ready to play for Sunday's game against the Trojans. In Week 2, LSU faces Nicholls before traveling to South Carolina and then finishing out the non-conference slate with games against UCLA and South Alabama.