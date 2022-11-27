Published November 27, 2022

The LSU Tigers’ 2022 college football season did not end the way most fans expected it to. They came into their final game against Texas A&M as clear favorites to win. The team should’ve been able to handily dispatch the struggling Aggies. Instead, though, costly errors cost the Tigers a shot at finishing their season strong.

Despite the loss, though, LSU football head coach Brian Kelly isn’t too down on his team. Kelly talked about how proud he was of his team for their success this season, per Cody Worsham. The head coach also reiterated multiple times that this is a learning experience for this team moving forward.

Brian Kelly: “This has been one of the most enjoyable years of my career, watching these guys (LSU football) grow. This was not a step back. This was a bump in the road. They will learn from this… I’m so proud of what they’ve done. We just didn’t have what it took tonight for whatever reason. We will learn from this.”

LSU has been the Cinderella story of the 2022 college football season. Despite starting the year out of the Top 25, the Tigers steamrolled their way to an excellent record this season. It’s a testament to both Kelly’s coaching and his players’ skills that they were able to exceed the expectations for them.

The loss to Texas A&M all but sealed LSU’s chances at making it to the College Football Playoffs. Despite that anti-climactic end, though, there’s plenty to like about this Tigers squad. It’s just a matter now of building on their errors.