Published November 27, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The season all but ended for LSU football on Saturday night after they suffered a heartbreaking 38-23 defeat at the hands of Texas A&M. The Tigers were the favorites to win this one as they looked to keep their playoff hopes alive. Apparently, the Aggies never got the memo.

LSU football Twitter was unsurprisingly in absolute shambles after they watched their team’s postseason hopes crumble right before their eyes.

We’ve played bad games this year, FSU, Ark, Auburn, this takes the cake by a fucking mile. — Barstool LSU (@LSUBarstool) November 27, 2022

The fact that LSU is losing this game at the moment to a shitty Texas A&M team should automatically keep them out of the playoff — Will Compton (@_willcompton) November 27, 2022

Every time you think LSU is great, they suck. And every time you think they suck, they’re great. — Brandon Walker (@BFW) November 27, 2022

Most LSU fans already had their eyes set on next week’s SEC title game against Georgia. A win over the No. 1 seed Bulldogs would have carved out a nice path to the playoffs for the Tigers, so the last thing they were expecting was to lose to a Texas A&M side that had lost all six of their previous contests.

College football fans are some of the most passionate bunch in the world, so you just knew that they would go all in on LSU squad after the Tigers’ shameful display on Saturday:

I’m sorry but this fucking embarrassing!! How the fuck do u have a shot at getting into the CFB playoffs and come out and look like complete shit🤦🏻‍♂️I just don’t understand — STTDB-WHO DAT-LETS DANCE (@LSU_allday504) November 27, 2022

How we looking at the CFP commitee, who ranked LSU No. 5. pic.twitter.com/Um04T6AFgm — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) November 27, 2022

My LSU heart trying to rally for SEC Champs after tonight’s disaster pic.twitter.com/APXxrDDzwP — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) November 27, 2022

LSU fans seriously thought they were College Football Playoff worthy. Get out of here with that garbage. They’ll get crushed by Georgia next week. pic.twitter.com/CUnPqNK6vy — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) November 27, 2022

Brian Kelly’s squad had a lot of momentum entering this game after the Tigers clinched the SEC West a couple of weeks back. They were coming off a handful of big wins that made supporters believe that this team had high hopes this season.

The silver lining for LSU football here is that an SEC title is still within their grasp. They will need to pick themselves up quickly, though, as they face a very tough test against Georgia next week. Another loss would undoubtedly break more LSU hearts and will almost certainly prompt more trashing on the mean streets of Twitter.

It’s a sad day to be a Tigers fan right now.