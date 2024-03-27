LSU football wide receiver Malik Nabers is expected to be one of the first wide receivers taken in the NFL Draft, and so is Marvin Harrison Jr. Harrison Jr. had a fantastic season for Ohio State football last year and most people considered him as the best wide receiver in college football. However, Nabers is giving Harrison Jr. a run for his money after his blazing 40-yard dash at LSU Pro Day.
Malik Nabers participated in the LSU football Pro Day, and he had himself a day. Nabers certainly looked like one of the best WRs in the NFL Draft, and one of the most impressive parts of his performance was his 40-yard dash time, which he ran in 4.35 seconds.
Malik Nabers 40 clocks in at 4.35u 💨@lsufootball | @whyguard13 pic.twitter.com/ayA7uZOcYj
— NFL (@NFL) March 27, 2024
That is a very impressive time for the LSU star, and it comes in a year where the 40-yard dash has gotten a lot of attention. The reason for that attention is because of Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who broke the all-time 40-yard dash record at the NFL Combine this year.
Malik Nabers looked very good at NFL Pro Day, but it will be difficult for him to hop Marvin Harrison Jr. and get drafted before him. Either way, the LSU star is going to be one of the first WRs drafted, and he seems to have all the tools for a successful NFL career. He is getting a lot of attention from teams around the league right now.
“LSU star WR Malik Nabers had dinner with Giants last night + met with Patriots, Titans, Jets & Jaguars yesterday ahead of today’s Pro Day, per sources,” Cameron Wolfe said in a tweet. “He will meet with Cardinals post-workout today. Nabers, a projected top-10 pick, will run the 40 & routes for NFL teams today.”
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels to meet with six teams
Malik Nabers isn't the only LSU football player that is going to be a very high draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Tigers QB Jayden Daniels won the Heisman trophy last season after putting up absurd numbers through the air and also with his legs, and he is expected to be one of the first QBs taken in the draft. He is busy with meetings right now as well.
“LSU QB Jayden Daniels scheduled to meet with six teams, including three in top 10 of draft, after pro day, per @RapSheet,” Around The NFL said in a tweet.
Daniels finished last season 236/327 through the air for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdown passes and four interceptions. His numbers through the air were already Heisman worthy, but he also ran the ball 135 times for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was the leading rusher for the Tigers.
LSU was loaded with talent on the football field last year, and they are going to see some of those players taken very early in this year's NFL Draft.