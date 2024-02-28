The LSU football team had an okay year last season, but after starting the season ranked so high, it was a bit of a disappointment. Now, the College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams, and it will be expectation for the Tigers to be a contender every year. LSU has to be better next year, and it could start with the utilization of Harold Perkins.
Harold Perkins didn't reach his full potential for LSU football last season, and head coach Brian Kelly knows that. He wants to get Perkins more involved, and he knows that both the coaches and Perkins himself have to work hard to make that happen.
“Well certainly we didn't maximize Harold last year,” Brian Kelly said, according to a tweet from On3. “And that's not a knock on Harold or the coaches, but the reality of it is he's an elite athlete that we have to get on track this year. Both Harold has to play better and our coaches have to get him involved more. That's an important piece of what we do in the Spring and certainly where he fits within our defensive structure is gonna be job one for us. I think that everybody that watched last year would say that's a guy that needs to play at a higher level, and that starts with coaching, and that starts with Harold really working hard in this offseason.”
Last season for LSU, Perkins racked up 74 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception. It was a solid year, but the Tigers are wanting more from him.
We still have a long way to go before the college football season returns in the fall. Next season is going to be an exciting one with the expanded College Football Playoff and new conferences. College football will be different, but it will be exciting to see. We'll see if Perkins and LSU football can find a way to make a run to the playoff.