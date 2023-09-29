LSU football came into the 2023 season with sky-high expectations after an impressive 2022 campaign in Brian Kelly's first season. The Tigers ended up winning their division and making the SEC title game, and if LSU had beaten Georgia, they likely would've been the first ever team with two losses to make the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, Georgia was just too dominant last season as they ended up getting the job done in that game, but it was still a great first season for Brian Kelly.

Coming into the 2023 season, LSU football started off the season ranked #5 in the AP Poll, and they were immediately tested in what was one of the biggest non-conference games of the season. The Tigers opened the year against Florida State, who was also ranked top 10, and it was a rematch of what was a spectacular game in 2o22. The Seminoles got the job done in 2022, and they got the job done again this year, beating the Tigers convincingly. After that loss, the Tigers knew that they couldn't afford another slip up, or their CFP hopes would likely be out the door.

Now, LSU football has bounced back and is 3-1, but their second ranked matchup of the season is coming up this weekend. The Tigers are hitting the road for a tricky matchup against Ole Miss football in the Magnolia Bowl, and the 20th ranked Rebels are looking to get a statement win. This is going to be a good SEC battle, and here are three predictions for the big game.

Jayden Daniels will throw for 300 yards and one touchdown

If LSU football is going to get this big road win, they are going to need a good performance out of their quarterback. Ole Miss is a good football team, and this Tigers team almost lost last week against Arkansas at home. This is going to be a tough matchup for LSU, and they will need to be on their A-game. Expect Jayden Daniels to have a good game and throw for at least 300 yards, and he will add a couple of touchdowns through the air as well.

Jayden Daniels will add a touchdown with his legs

One thing that makes Jayden Daniels such a good quarterback is how versatile he is. He can hurt you with his arm, and he can also hurt you with his legs. QBs that can do both are the most dangerous, and Daniels is very dangerous. He is sure to make some noise with his arm, and expect him to make some big plays in this one with legs too, including a touchdown. He will be able to keep the Ole Miss defense on edge due to his ability to run, and it should open up a lot of opportunities for him.

LSU will win a nail-biter

Expect this game to be close throughout the game. This one is going to come right down to the wire, but LSU should be able to escape with a win. Both of these teams already have a loss this season, so they will both be fighting to keep their CFP hopes alive, which is the ultimate goal for both schools. This one really could go either way, but LSU will pull it off in the end.

The Magnolia Bowl is sure to be a good one this year, and it will get going on Saturday night at 6:00 ET from Oxford, Mississippi.