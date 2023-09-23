After losing the season opener in disastrous fashion a few weeks ago, LSU football has looked dominant once again. Their offense is the star of the show, with quarterback Jayden Daniels turning in a monstrous performance against Mississippi State. Flanked with a glut of star receivers, the Tigers look to continue their hot streak against rivals Arkansas.

Unfortunately, the Tigers will be without one of their key players on defense for this crucial game. Omar Speights, one of LSU football's linebackers, has been ruled out due to a hip flexor injury, per Pete Thamel. The loss comes at an inopportune time against a sneakily good Arkansas offense.

“Source: LSU Linebacker Omar Speights will miss the Tigers’ home SEC opener against Arkansas with a hip flexor injury. He’d been downgraded to doubtful this week. He had eight tackles against FSU in the opener and was first-team All-Pac-12 at Oregon State last year.”

The Arkansas Razorbacks blew a 10-point lead against BYU in the fourth quarter of their last game to lose. Despite that, their offense is still something to be wary about, at least. LSU football's offense makes them heavy favorites, but they need to avoid making this game a shootout to minimize the chances of losing this game in dramatic fashion.

Jayden Daniels will be tasked to lead the LSU offense once again. The star quarterback has been excellent this season, fully utilizing his dual-threat capabilities to his advantage. He completed 30 of his 34 passes against Mississippi State for 361 air yards, while also leading the Tigers in rushing yards. Putting pressure on the Razorbacks defense will be LSU football's MO for their game.