With a loss in week one against Florida State, the LSU football team likely has zero room for error the rest of the season as a two loss team has never made the College Football Playoff. The Tigers have their second ranked matchup coming up this weekend, and it's a big one. LSU is hitting the road to take on Ole Miss football on Saturday in the Magnolia Bowl, and both teams are ranked inside the top 20 for this matchup. LSU football head coach Brian Kelly is still new to this rivalry, and the SEC as a whole, as this is just his second season with the Tigers, and he recently discussed his views on the conference from when he was growing up.

“The only impressions I’ve had of the SEC growing up was certainly the Mannings,” Brian Kelly said during the SEC's teleconference this week. “That obviously at Ole Miss was a national story. LSU is Tiger Stadium to me, growing up. The games being played at Death Valley. That was clearly an indelible memory.”

Kelly is from the Northeast, so he didn't pay as much attention to the SEC back in the day, and he certainly didn't pay attention the the Magnolia Bowl.

“But not the Magnolia Bowl trophy, that didn’t resonate with me,” Kelly continued. “But clearly Ole Miss, and obviously the name recognition and the Egg Bowl, that was a rivalry game that got everybody’s attention because when it was played, it was always a game that was on TV.”

The Magnolia Bowl resonates with him now, and Kelly is aware of how big of a game this is for LSU and that fan base. These two schools should put on a show on Saturday night in Oxford.