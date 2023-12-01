Angel Reese returned to LSU women's basketball with a sharp message for critics on Instagram, amidst rumors about her absence.

Angel Reese of LSU women's basketball delivered a fiery message to her haters on Instagram after making a remarkable comeback to the court following a four-game hiatus on Thursday.



The standout forward made her sentiments clear through an Instagram post on Friday with the caption, “just make sure that apology is as loud as the disrespect.”

A social media feud earlier in November between Reese's mom and the mother of another LSU player, alleged that Reese's hiatus was due playing due to grades. However, that was never confirmed by either LSU or coach Kim Mulkey, who remained tight-lipped on the matter and referred to it as “locker room issues.” Reese herself said that the break was for her mental health.

“It was a long two weeks to be away from the team,” Reese said after Thursday's game. “I'm just happy to be back and this place was amazing tonight.”

Reese attributed part of her successful return to the mentorship of LSU legend Shaquille O'Neal. O'Neal's guidance proved instrumental in her comeback as she scored 19 points in LSU's 82-64 win over No. 9 Virginia Tech.

Angel Reese's return coincided with Mulkey's 700th career win, a historic milestone in collegiate basketball. The game also marked a rematch of last season's Final Four, where LSU clinched the championship title​​.

Her Instagram post, reflective of her tenacity, served as a bold retort to her skeptics, ensuring that her skills and contributions to the team remain the focal point of conversations.

LSU women's basketball will next face the University of Louisiana-Lafayette on Dec. 10.