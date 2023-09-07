LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey is set to become the highest-paid coach in women's college basketball history. After leading LSU to its first national title in the sport, Mulkey is signing a 10-year contract worth $32 million, according to M.A. Voepel.

Legendary college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale said that Mulkey is worth every dollar that LSU is paying her. Though Vitale mainly covers the men's side of college basketball, he keeps a close eye on the women's game.

He, like millions of others, witnessed LSU's historic tournament run last season with Mulkey at the helm. Led by Angel Reese, the Tigers steamrolled through the NCAA tournament and were the last team standing after a 102-point performance in the national championship game.

It was Mulkey's fourth national title in the women's game. She previously won three championships with Baylor before joining LSU women's basketball in 2021. She originally signed an eight-year, $22.5 million contract with LSU.

Mulkey has compiled a record of 60-8 with the Tigers and looks to continue to build on the momentum the program created last season. LSU women's basketball is likely to be the preseason favorite to repeat as champions given the return of Reese and several key players, as well as some big-name transfers coming to the program.

Kim Mulkey is one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history. As if inking the largest contract in women's college basketball history wasn’t enough, getting a shoutout from a legend of the game in Dick Vitale is the icing on the cake.