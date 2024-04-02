LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey is not going to miss Caitlin Clark. Mulkey joked that she's glad Clark is leaving college basketball, following LSU's loss to Iowa in the Elite Eight on Monday night.
Kim Mulkey on what she told Caitlin Clark in the handshake line: "I sure am glad you leaving. Girl, you something else. Never seen anything like it." 😅 pic.twitter.com/tIaW8ASBLD
— Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 2, 2024
“She's just a generational player, and she just makes everyone around her better. That's what the great ones do,” Mulkey said following the game.
Clark's performance against LSU
Clark had another stellar performance in the Elite Eight, to help pace her team to a 94-87 victory. Clark finished the game with 41 points, to go along with 12 assists and seven rebounds. It was a revenge game for Clark and the Hawkeyes, who lost last year's national championship to LSU.
Following the game, Mulkey had nothing but good things to say about Clark. She went on to claim that Clark makes her teammates better. The legendary coach said she had never seen a player like Clark in her tenure in women's basketball.
“Caitlin Clark is not going to beat you by herself. It's what she does to make those other teammates better, that helps them score points to beat you,” Mulkey added.
Clark was named the Albany 2 Regional's Most Valuable Player, following the win. Iowa women's basketball is now headed to the Final Four, after defeating Holy Cross, West Virginia, Colorado, and now LSU to reach the semi-finals. Iowa must now play the UConn Huskies with a chance to go to the national championship game.
LSU women's basketball ends their season with a 31-6 record. Mulkey reached the Elite Eight for the third time in the last four seasons, at two different schools. She won her fourth overall national championship last season, at LSU. Her first three titles came when she was the head coach at Baylor, from 2000-2021.
Mulkey has been in the press a great deal in recent weeks over things that have happened away from the basketball court. She was the main topic of a news story that came out in the Washington Post. Mulkey described the story as a hit piece. She threatened to sue the newspaper before the story came out, and the story overshadowed LSU's success in the tournament to an extent. Mulkey also criticized how her team was portrayed in a recent column by the Los Angeles Times, and the paper ended up apologizing to Mulkey and the LSU women's basketball team.
Mulkey is viewed as one of the best coaches in all of women's college basketball. She had reached at least the Elite Eight round in 11 of the last 14 NCAA tournaments. She is expected to once again have one of the best teams in the country next season, for LSU women's basketball. LSU defeated Rice, Middle Tennessee, and UCLA to reach the Elite Eight in this year's tournament.
The Iowa-UConn semi-final game is on Friday. The game tips off at 9:30 Eastern. The other semi-final in the women's tournament is North Carolina State, facing off against South Carolina.