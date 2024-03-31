Caitlin Clark had 29 points and 15 assists to lead top-seeded Iowa women's basketball to an 89-68 win over fifth-seeded Colorado in the women's NCAA Tournament on Saturday, setting up a rematch of last year's national title game against LSU.
After the game, Clark spoke about her mentality approaching the game:
"I'm only promised 40 more minutes, so might as well go win it."
🗣️ @CaitlinClark22 on enjoying every moment she gets on the court.#MarchMadness x @IowaWBB pic.twitter.com/DZKjJaNltn
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 30, 2024
Said the Iowa women's basketball star, “Honestly, I think when I step on the court, like a calm sense comes over me. Like, this is where I'm supposed to be. I have, you know, 13 amazing teammates that have my back. And, you know, these are the moments that you've worked so hard for. This is what you've put the time in for in the gym all by yourself and with your teammates. I guess it's kind of like ‘go let your work shine, go have fun, go have a blast,' and whether you win or lose, there's a lot to hold your head high about. I thought that's exactly what we did. Everybody kind of just played with a smile on their face and had a lot of fun. I speak for everybody on our team. We did not come into this game knowing LSU had won and we're like ‘oh, we want to win to play LSU.' We came into this game like, ‘no, we're focused on this game. We're focused on beating Colorado.' Because Colorado is a really good basketball team.”
Clark, who scored 29 points for Iowa women's basketball, continued, “I came in with a sense of a calming presence. Knowing that I have people that have my back. This is a game that I've put a lot of time into, and I'm only promised 40 more minutes. So, might as well go win it.”
Clark got Iowa women's basketball going early against Colorado, driving to the basket for easy layups or throwing beautiful passes. The only thing that was missing from Clark's day was one of her signature midcourt logo shots. She took several, but none went down.
The NCAA’s all-time Division I scoring leader has dazzled off the court as well. She’s a transcendent player who has brought record ratings and attendance to the sport. The sold-out crowd was filled with girls and boys wearing No. 22 Iowa shirts who cheered at every play their favorite player made. Clark spent a few minutes after the buzzer signing autographs before she went back to the locker room.
Caitlin Clark after Iowa women's basketball
Clark has already declared for the WNBA Draft, but earlier this week – in a move that could potentially reshape women’s basketball – Ice Cube's BIG3 league officially extended a $5 million contract offer to the Iowa women's basketball star, confirmed Wednesday by Ice Cube himself.
The offer, which stands as a historic moment for the sport, would make Clark the highest-paid women's basketball player for playing in just 10 games if she accepts.
Clark, currently the most prominent figure in college basketball, has made her mark in the NCAA history books with record-breaking games that have seen her surpass all-time scoring records set by Kelsey Plum, Lynette Woodard and Pete Maravich.
Clark has helped propel the Iowa women's basketball team to the Elite 8 in the women's NCAA Tournament, and she is also anticipated to be the first pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.