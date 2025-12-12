The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the middle of trying to make a playoff push with a few games remaining in the season, and their next challenge will be against the Miami Dolphins. They will most likely be without their best pass rusher this week, as TJ Watt has been ruled out after having surgery to repair a collapsed lung, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“T.J. Watt now officially has been ruled out for Monday night’s game vs. Miami,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It is uncertain when Watt will return to the field, but his brother, JJ Watt, noted that he would be released from the hospital sometime today.

Watt went to the hospital on Dec. 10 after getting treatment at the Steelers' facility, and he stayed there the next day as well for imaging and tests before he had surgery. The cause of the collapsed lung was because of a dry needling treatment that he had, which is used for pain and movement issues.

The treatment includes using thin needles and inserting them into or near trigger points to engage the muscles, which helps to relieve pain and help with range of motion.

Watt has been key for the Steelers this season, as he always has, with seven sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception. In their last game against the Baltimore Ravens, Watt finished with six tackles, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit.

With no Watt against the Dolphins, it will be next man up for the Steelers, and players such as Nick Herbig, Alex Highsmith, and Jack Sawyer will be called upon to cause disruption in the trenches.

The hope is that Watt doesn't have to miss extended time, as this is a crucial time for the Steelers as they're trying to win the AFC North and make the playoffs.