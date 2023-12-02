The biggest Mobile Legends Bang Bang international event has begun! Check out the M5 World Championship 2023 Schedule, Teams, and how to watch it here.

M5 World Championship Schedule

The M5 World Championship has concluded its Wildcard stage and will proceed to the Group Stage from December 2nd to 7th, 2023 and will be followed by the Knockout Stage starting on December 9th. The Grand Final is scheduled to happen on December 17th.

The Group Stage and the first half of the Knockout Stage will be at the EVM Convention Center in Quezon City, Philippines and will move to the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila City, Philippines for the concluding matches.

All times displayed are in SEA time (UTC +8)

Upcoming M5 World Championship Matches

Group Stage Day 1 – December 2, 2023

  • AP.Bren (PH) vs Burmese Ghouls (MM)
  • Fire Flux Esports (TR) vs Team SMG (MY)
  • Geek Fam ID (ID) vs HomeBois (MY)
  • ONIC Esports (ID) vs Bigetron Sons (BR)

M5 World Championship Groups, Teams, and Standings

Group A

PlaceTeamMatch ScoreGame ScoreGame Diff
Bigetron Sons0-00-00
ONIC Esports0-00-00
See You Soon0-00-00
Triple Esports0-00-00

Group B

PlaceTeamMatch ScoreGame ScoreGame Diff
Blacklist International0-00-00
Fire Flux Esports0-00-00
RRQ Akira0-00-00
Team SMG0-00-00

Group C

PlaceTeamMatch ScoreGame ScoreGame Diff
AP.Bren0-00-00
Burmese Ghouls0-00-00
Team Flash0-00-00
Team Lilgun0-00-00

Group D

PlaceTeamMatch ScoreGame ScoreGame Diff
Deus Vult0-00-00
Geek Fam ID0-00-00
HomeBois0-00-00
TheOhioBrothers0-00-00

How to Watch the M5 World Championship

MLBB-EsportsEnglishhttps://www.youtube.com/c/MLBBeSports
MLBB-EsportsBahasa Malaysiahttps://www.youtube.com/c/MLBBeSports
MLBB-GlobalEnglishhttps://www.youtube.com/c/MobileLegends5v5MOBA
MLBB-GlobalBahasa Malaysiahttps://www.youtube.com/c/MobileLegends5v5MOBA
MLBB-IDBahasa Indonesiahttps://www.youtube.com/c/MobileLegendsBangBangIndonesia
MLBB-PHFilipinohttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3QyDSID3tQBDRxMnfcfFiA
MLBB-MYBahasa Malaysiahttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_6aI67MD3l7uIY4CsqvfpQ/videos
MLBB-ESSpanishhttps://www.youtube.com/c/MobileLegendsBangBangEspa%C3%B1ol
MLBB-NAEnglishhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs0NBmP5x_U5eq0gHZmffgw
MLBB-MENAArabichttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOn2nOy14KiSdFJCufl-CDw
MLBB-CISRussianhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXpBbS_afIV7b2moB26kumg
MPL-IDBahasa Indonesiahttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1dGHGJTXU_dkiR8tW3qQgg
MPL PHFilipinohttps://www.youtube.com/MPLPhilippines
MPL-MYBahasa Malaysiahttps://www.youtube.com/@MPL-Malaysia
MLBB ES EsportsSpanishhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJHgtiy9GIvrQYoeWKQ-lTg
M5 Team ChinaChinesehttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAV7D0Ry0-Y-MXt6TTTgWsw
MLBB-NPNepalihttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA9Kx6Zw5avtoeFSo87kAbw
MLBB-BDBangeladeshhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3wEAP16FBuYZHgPReFcXnQ
VN Esports FederationVietnamesehttps://www.youtube.com/@vietnamesportsfederation-v7702
MLBB-GLOBALEnglishhttps://www.facebook.com/mobilelegendsgame
MLBB-EsportsEnglishhttps://www.facebook.com/gaming/MLBBEsportsOfficial
MLBB-IDBahasa Indonesiahttps://www.facebook.com/MobileLegendsGameIndonesia/?ref=your_pages
MLBB-PHFilipinohttps://www.facebook.com/MobileLegendsOnlinePH
MLBB-MYBahasa Malaysiahttps://www.facebook.com/MobileLegendsGameMalaysia
MLBB-SGEnglishhttps://www.facebook.com/MobileLegendsGameSingapore/
MLBB-ESSpanishhttps://www.facebook.com/MobileLegendsGameES
MLBB-NAEnglishhttps://www.facebook.com/MobileLegendsNorthAmerica
MLBB-MENAArabichttps://www.facebook.com/mobilelegndsgameAR
MPL-IDBahasa Indonesiahttps://www.facebook.com/mpl.id.official
MPL-PHFilipinohttps://www.facebook.com/mplph.official
MPL-MYBahasa Malaysiahttps://www.facebook.com/mplmy.official/
MPL-SGEnglishhttps://www.facebook.com/mpl.sg.official
MLBB-ES-EsportsSpanishhttps://www.facebook.com/mlbbesportses/?ref=page_internal
MLBB-PESpanishhttps://www.facebook.com/MobileLegendsPeru
M5 Team ChinaChinesehttps://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551770605402
MLBB-NPNepalihttps://www.facebook.com/mlbbnppage/
MLBB-BDBangeladeshhttps://www.facebook.com/mlbbbdfanpage
MLBB-MNMongolianhttps://www.facebook.com/mlbbmnpage
LaoeSportsFederationLaoshttps://www.facebook.com/LaoeSportsFederation
VN Esports FederationVietnamesehttps://www.youtube.com/@vietnamesportsfederation-v7702
MLBB-GlobalEnglishhttps://www.tiktok.com/@mlbbttofficial?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc
MLBB-EsportsEnglishhttps://www.tiktok.com/@mlbbesports_official
MLBB-IDBahasa Indonesiahttps://www.tiktok.com/@mobilelegends_id?lang=zh-Hant-TW&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1
MLBB-PHFilipinohttps://www.tiktok.com/@mobilelegendsphofficial
MLBB-MYBahasa Malaysiahttps://www.tiktok.com/@mobilelegendsmy?source=h5_m
MLBB-SGEnglishhttps://www.tiktok.com/@mobilelegendssgofficial?lang=en
MLBB-ESSpanishhttps://www.tiktok.com/@mobilelegendslatam
MLBB-NAEnglishwww.tiktok.com/@mlbb_northamerica
MLBB-CISRussianhttps://www.tiktok.com/@mlbbcis
MPL-IDBahasa Indonesiahttps://www.tiktok.com/@mpl.id.official?lang=zh-Hant-TW
MPL-PHFilipinohttps://www.tiktok.com/@mplph_official
MPL-MYBahasa Malaysiahttps://www.tiktok.com/@mplmy?lang=en&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1
MPL-SGEnglishhttps://www.tiktok.com/@mplsingapore
MLBB ES ESPORTSSpanishhttps://www.tiktok.com/@mlbbesportses
MLBB-MENAArabichttps://www.tiktok.com/@mobilelegendsarab/live
M5 Team ChinaChinesewww.tiktok.com/@m5.team.china
MENA Gaming CommunityArabichttps://slink.bigovideo.tv/7ZQO3t

 