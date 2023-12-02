The Mobile Legends Bang Bang M5 World Championship has commenced, check out the teams, schedule, and how to watch!

M5 World Championship Schedule

The M5 World Championship has concluded its Wildcard stage and will proceed to the Group Stage from December 2nd to 7th, 2023 and will be followed by the Knockout Stage starting on December 9th. The Grand Final is scheduled to happen on December 17th.

The Group Stage and the first half of the Knockout Stage will be at the EVM Convention Center in Quezon City, Philippines and will move to the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila City, Philippines for the concluding matches.

All times displayed are in SEA time (UTC +8)

Upcoming M5 World Championship Matches

Group Stage Day 1 – December 2, 2023

AP.Bren (PH) vs Burmese Ghouls (MM)

Fire Flux Esports (TR) vs Team SMG (MY)

Geek Fam ID (ID) vs HomeBois (MY)

ONIC Esports (ID) vs Bigetron Sons (BR)

M5 World Championship Groups, Teams, and Standings

Group A

Place Team Match Score Game Score Game Diff Bigetron Sons 0-0 0-0 0 ONIC Esports 0-0 0-0 0 See You Soon 0-0 0-0 0 Triple Esports 0-0 0-0 0

Group B

Place Team Match Score Game Score Game Diff Blacklist International 0-0 0-0 0 Fire Flux Esports 0-0 0-0 0 RRQ Akira 0-0 0-0 0 Team SMG 0-0 0-0 0

Group C

Place Team Match Score Game Score Game Diff AP.Bren 0-0 0-0 0 Burmese Ghouls 0-0 0-0 0 Team Flash 0-0 0-0 0 Team Lilgun 0-0 0-0 0

Group D

Place Team Match Score Game Score Game Diff Deus Vult 0-0 0-0 0 Geek Fam ID 0-0 0-0 0 HomeBois 0-0 0-0 0 TheOhioBrothers 0-0 0-0 0

How to Watch the M5 World Championship