Madden 24 launched today for those who purchased the game's Deluxe Edition. Superstar, the next-gen only mode, returns with a narrative experience that follows your players journey to be the best in NFL history.

When starting Superstar mode, you get the chance to create your player and participate in combine drills, practices, etc. However, it won't just be what you do on the field that affects your rating and draft placement. Before draft day, you get invited to participate in a Combine Interview that determines your Football IQ. There are multiple questions regarding the game of Football, its history, and different rules you need to know.

The test is a timed, multiple-choice quiz with four answers to choose from. Technically, there is plenty of time to just look up the answers on your phone, so don't worry about being rushed to find the answers. However, we also encourage players to try it without any help, as it makes for a more fun experience. That being said, our guide should help you find most of the answers you need.

Note that this event is completely optional, but can help improve your draft stock in case you had a bad day at the combine. The game also tells you where you currently stand in the draft board before and after the interview.

Depending on your answers, your draft stock will either raise or lower. So in case you're really pushing to be the best possible rookie out there, we'll provide the correct answer for each question. There are a total of 10 questions in this timed interview. The test cannot be re-taken, so if you really want a 10 out of 10, you must restart entirely.

*We'll update the list in case we missed any of the questions.

Madden 24 Superstar Combine Interview – All Correct Answers

Without further ado, here is every question we discovered so far with Madden 24's Superstar Mode Combine Interview:

Combine Math Questions

Number of teams Peyton Manning played for + Number of Teams Brett Favre played for = ? Answer: 6

Number of points in a safety is Worth + Number of teams that make the playoffs each season = ? Answer: 16

At least how many players must be on the offensive line of scrimmage? Answer: 7

Number of teams in each conference + number of points in a field goal is worth? Answer: 19

Two touchdowns + 2 succesful PATs + one safety = ? Answer: 16 points

Aaron Rodgers Jersey Number + Patrick Mahomes Jersey Number – Joe Burrow Jersey Number = ? Answer: 14

Number of '72 Dolphins losses + Number of Tom Brady Super Bowl Wins = ? Answer: 7

Chad Johnson jersey number + Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl wins = ? Answer: 85

One touchdown + one successful two-point conversion + two field goals = ? Answer: 14 Points



Rule & Formation Questions

An illegal contact penalty occurs when a defensive player makes contact with a receiver beyond how many yards? Answer: 5 Yards

How many timeouts does a team get per half? Answer: 3

How many defensive backs are on the field if a Defense is in Dime? Answer: 6

How many defensive backs are on the field if a Defense is in Nickel? Answer: 5

What yard line does a team attempt a 2-point conversion from? Answer: 2-yard line

When a Quarterback takes a knee to end the game, what is the formation popularly called? Answer: Victory Formation

What does RPO stand for? Answer: Run Pass Option

How many yards does an onside kick need to go for the kicking team to successfully recover? Answer: 10 yards

How many challenges does a team start the game with? Answer: 2

A formation where the ball is snapped directly to a running back or wide receiver instead of the QB is commonly called what? Answer: Wildcat Offense

How many seconds is the NFL playclock? Answer: 40

What is the color of the flag a coach would throw onto to the field if he wanted the previous play to be reviewed? Answer: Red

How many yards is the defense penalized for roughing the passer? Answer: 15

What is the maximum number of coach's challenges a team can have in a single game? Answer: 3



Historical Questions

John Madden was inducted into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame in 2006. In what Ohio city is the Hall of Fame located? Answer: Canton

Orange Crush was the nickname given to which team's defensive line in the 1970s? Denver Broncos

What city did the Chargers franchise play in before moving to Los Angeles, California? Answer: San Diego

Which NFL owner famously said, “Just win, baby!”? Answer: A. Davis

Who did John Madden share the announce booth with for eight Super Bowls? Answer: P. Summerall

Despite their names, what states do the New York Jets and New York Giants play their home games in? Answer: New Jersey

The trophy awarded to the team that wins the Super Bowl is named after what former NFL head coach? Answer: V. Lombardi

What city did the Titans franchise play in before moving to Nashville, Tennessee? Answer: Houston

Which of the following has NOT been a matchup in the Super Bowl? Answer: Pittsburgh vs. San Francisco

The New England Patriots play in what Boston suburb? Answer: Foxborough

John Madden is synonymous with what Thanksgiving Dish? Answer: Turducken

The “Frozen Tundra” is the nickname given to what team's home field? Answer: Green Bay Packers

What city did the Colts play in before moving to Indianapolis, Indiana? Answer: Baltimore

What team famously sang the “Super Bowl Shuffle” before winning their franchise's only Super Bowl to date? Answer: Chicago Bears

In the Super Bowl era, which pair of division rivals are the only teams to complete undefeated regular seasons? Answer: New England and Miami

Which is the only franchise to start the season 0-4 but still make the playoffs? Answer: The San Diego Chargers

Which of the following matchups was the only Super Bowl to go to overtime? Answer: New England vs. Atlanta



Player Questions

In 2021, T.J. Watt tied what New York Giants player's record of 22.5 sacks in a single season? Answer: M. Strahan

Adrian Peterson was beat out in a fan vote by what Hall Of Fame Runningback to be on the cover of Madden's 25th anniversary edition? Answer: Barry Sanders

Which Quarterback caught a touchdown pass on the famous “Philly Special” play in the Super Bowl? Answer: Nick Foles

Who holds the NFL record for all-time leading scorer in NFL history? Answer: Adam Viniatieri

Which city did Peyton Manning famously use as an audible during his tenure with the Denver Broncos? Answer: Omaha

Which of the following Quarterbacks was NOT a former number one overall pick in the NFL draft? Answer: Joe Montana

What other professional sport did both Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson play during their NFL careers? Answer: Baseball

Which Hall Of Fame Running back is the NFL's Man of The Year award named after? Answer: Walter Peyton

Who is the NFL's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns? Answer: Jerry Rice

Chad Johnson led the NFL in receiving yards in 2006 as a member of what team? Answer: Cincinnati Bengals



Madden Questions

Lamar Jackson was on the cover of Madden 21. Who is the only other Baltimore Raven to appear on the cover? Answer: Ray Lewis

What former Madden cover athlete did Peyton Hillis beat out in a fan vote to be on the cover of Madden 12? Answer: M. Vick

Who are the only teammates who were on the cover of Madden in consecutive years? Answer: R. Gronkowski & T. Brady

After winning the MVP award in 2005, which running back was on the cover of Madden 07? Answer: S. Alexander

What year was the original John Madden Football game released? Answer: 1988?

After winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2006, what player was on the cover of Madden 08? Answer: V. Young

What is the name of the team Joh Madden put together each year based on who he though played the game of football the way it should be played? Answer: All-Madden

After meeting in the Super Bowl the previous season, which two players shared the cover of Madden 10? Answer: Larry Fitzgerald and Troy Polamalu

Which member of the Seattle Seahawks “Legion of Boom” defense was on the cover of Madden 15? Answer: Richard Sherman

What member of the Rams “Greatest Show on Turf” team was on the cover of Madden o3? Answer: Marshall Faulk

As a commentator, John Madden popularized the use of what NFL broadcast feature? Answer: Telestrator



Trivia Questions

Which of the following states is NOT home to at least two NFL teams? Answer: Arizona

Which city has never hosted a Super Bowl? Answer: Chicago

Which southern city has hosted a record of 11 Super Bowls? Answer: Miami

Which NFC team is known as “America's Team”? Answer: Dallas Cowboys

What state is NOT home to an NFL team? Answer: Oklahoma

Which of the following countries has an NFL game NOT been played in? Answer: Italy



Madden 24 Deluxe Edition Now Available, Standard Edition Launching Later this Week

And those are all the questions we've seen so far in Madden 24's Superstar mode. We plan to update the list as we discover more questions in the Combine interview process. As previously mentioned, a higher score on your test results in a higher draft placement. So if you're looking to be a top 3 pick in this year's draft, hopefully this guide helps you ace your exam.

However, you still must play well in the Combine to maintain a high draft pick status.

Overall, don't sweat it too much if you don't do well. You still have an entire career ahead of you to prove doubters wrong and become the best in your respective position.

Madden 24's Deluxe Edition released this week, and is available for PS5, PS4,Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App,Steam, and Epic Games Store. Madden 24's standard edition releases later this week on Friday, August 18th. But players who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition can get a head start in their favorite modes like Franchise, Ultimate Team, and more.

*Unfortunately, Superstar mode is unavailable for players on PS4 and Xbox One.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.