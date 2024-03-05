The Orlando Magic are on the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Hornets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Magic are 35-26 this season, and they have won four of their last five games. Orlando is solid in the playoff picture, but they have some work to do to keep their sixth-place spot in the Eastern Conference. The Magic have played the Hornets once this season back in November. In that game, the Magic won by 13 points, and put up 130. That is the third-most points the Magic have scored this season. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Cole Anthony combined to score 83 points, 17 assists, and 21 rebounds. As a team, the Magic shot 54.0 percent from the field. Orlando does not currently have anybody on their injury report.
The Hornets are 15-46 this season, and they have lost four straight games. Charlotte put up 117 points against the Magic in their first matchup, but it was a losing effort. Miles Bridges led the team with 23 points, and 10 rebounds. Brandon Miller had 20 off the bench, as well. Charlotte did shoot 53.0 percent from the field in the loss, though. Nick Richards, Cody Martin, and Seth Curry all sat out Sunday with an injury, so they will be questionable for Tuesday.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Magic-Hornets Odds
Orlando Magic: -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -370
Charlotte Hornets: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +295
Over: 209 (-110)
Under: 209 (-110)
How to Watch Magic vs. Hornets
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Magic are usually one of the better defensive teams in the NBA. They have obviously done much better since allowing 117 points to the Hornets in the first game. Orlando allows just 109.9 points per game, which is fifth-lowest in the NBA. The Magic are a very good defensive team, and that is going to be the reason they win this game on the road.
The Hornets score 107.6 points per game, which is the third-lowest in the NBA. Charlotte has really struggled to score this season, especially with their trades. The Magic should not have a problem keeping the Hornets below 110 points in this matchup. When the Magic allow less than 110 points this season, they are 24-5. Orlando is not losing this game if they allow under 110.
Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Hornets have to match the Magic on defense. They can not allow another 130 points if they want a chance to even cover the spread. The good news is the Magic are the fifth-lowest scoring team in the NBA at 111.5 points per game. Orlando does have Banchero and Wagner, and both of them of capable of big games. However, their role players really struggle to stay consistent, which is why their scoring usually happens at a lower rate. If the Hornets can keep the Magic's offense to a minimum, they will cover the spread.
Final Magic-Hornets Prediction & Pick
The Magic are clearly the better team. They do have some struggles on the road, but Orlando has been playing very well lately. With the Hornets not playing well, and the Magic being the better team by a longshot, I am going to take Orlando to cover the spread.
Final Magic-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Magic -8.5 (-110), Over 209 (-110)