Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is expected to make his return from injury against the Boston Celtics on Monday, according to a Sunday tweet from the Athletic Senior lead NBA Insider Shams Charania.

Isaac missed the last two NBA seasons after he tore his ACL and meniscus during the NBA’s bubble season in a 132-116 win over the Sacramento Kings in August 2020. The 6-foot-11-inch forward collapsed to the ground as he hop-stepped into the paint, writhing in pain as he grasped his left knee on the HP Field House floor. He was taken off the floor in a wheelchair after the Magic medical staff rushed over to him.

The former first-round pick out of Florida State averaged 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 136 games played for the Magic, according to Basketball Reference.

Isaac took reps for the Magic’s G-League affiliate in the Lakeland Magic, scoring 18 points in 21 minutes as Lakeland took a 125-121 victory over the Sioux Falls Skyforce in Sanford Pentagon. He scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds in his G-League debut, reflecting on how grateful he was to be back as he spotted fans donning his NBA jersey in the stands.

“It felt great,” Isaac said. “Just in terms of the atmosphere. Everybody was excited for me. I appreciate that. The Magic, Lakeland, everybody was super happy for it. So, it felt really good.”

Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman almost couldn’t describe how he felt when Isaac took the floor against the Westchester Knicks.

“So many things go through your head when you’re watching Jonathan play tonight,” Weltman said. “Just how proud you are, how happy you are for him, and just how much he’s worked. How much he’s poured his whole heart and soul into this. Just so happy for him. Really, I can’t find the words, honestly.”

The Magic will tip off against the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. EST in the Amway Center. The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports Florida.