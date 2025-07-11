The Orlando Magic dropped their NBA 2K26 Las Vegas Summer League opener in a narrow 84-81 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. Despite the outcome, rookie guard Jase Richardson delivered a promising debut and spoke candidly afterward about the challenges of adjusting to the professional game.

Richardson, the No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, recorded 14 points, one rebound, one assist, and one steal while shooting 5-of-8 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc in 22 minutes of action.

“I feel good,” Richardson said postgame. “I feel like I could’ve done a lot more in my opinion, you know, I’m still not fully 100%, but I feel like I can give more to this team.”

Though efficient in his first Summer League appearance, Richardson pointed to the increased physicality and tempo as key adjustments he’s working through.

“Just for me, you know, the pace of the game and the physicality,” he said. “You saw it early, it was super physical, guys picking up full court, a lot of body checking, a lot of bumps… so just getting used to that, and I started feeling more comfortable with it as the game went on.”

Ankle tweak, physical play test Jase Richardson in Magic's Summer League

The 6-foot-3 guard, who played one season at Michigan State, added that physicality is not new to him, but the consistency of pressure in Summer League play is a different experience.

“Basically the same. I’m a smaller guard so I’m used to people trying to be physical with me,” Richardson said. “So, kind of expecting that when I came in here and guys try to go at me – be physical, try to body check me, all those bumps so just get my body ready for that.”

Richardson also revealed he tweaked an ankle that had previously been an issue.

“I feel good. I messed up my ankle a little bit, the one that’s been lingering, but I feel fine,” he said. “But other than that, I feel great about the game.”

As the Magic’s Summer League roster continues to build chemistry, Richardson acknowledged the challenge of limited time together. Many players joined the group just days before the opener.

“I think for me just the pace, there’s a lot of ups and downs so just getting used to pace and practice going hard with the guys and building that chemistry… I think that’s one of the biggest things for us,” Richardson said. “We’ve only been together for about a week and a half, a lot of us, so just building that chemistry and getting used to guys and how they play.”

Orlando will look to bounce back when they face the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The matchup will feature Richardson going up against No. 9 overall pick Collin Murray-Boyles in another key opportunity for development in Summer League action.