The Orlando Magic made a franchise-defining move Monday, locking in rising star Paolo Banchero with a five-year, $239 million maximum rookie contract extension — a deal that could escalate to $287 million with incentives. The team didn’t just make headlines with the deal — they added flair with a viral post. The Magic Instagram post announcing the news featured a simple, bold caption.

“locked in 🤝”

The short but telling message confirmed what many in the league suspected — Banchero is the face of the franchise moving forward. After a turbulent but promising 2024-25 campaign, the timing of the extension sends a strong signal about Orlando’s long-term vision.

The Magic roster battled through adversity throughout the 2024-25 season, finishing seventh in the Eastern Conference despite significant injuries to key players Banchero and Franz Wagner. The former Duke standout and Rookie of the Year missed 34 games with a torn oblique but returned late in the year to help power Orlando’s playoff push. Banchero averaged 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists during the regular season, reinforcing his status as the franchise’s foundational piece.

In the playoffs, Banchero led the team in scoring multiple times during their five-game series against the defending champion Boston Celtics. Though they were eliminated in the first round, Orlando’s core proved it can certainly compete. The NBA offseason contract news around their rising star is only the beginning of what could be an active summer for the Magic.

The 2-word Instagram message captured fan attention and lit up comment sections with excitement. It’s a modern example of how teams blend official announcements with viral social engagement. The Magic's digital team understands the value of branding, and this post was both a celebration and a statement.

Banchero, the former No. 1 overall pick, has now played three seasons with the Magic, appearing in 198 games with averages of 22.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. He was an All-Star in 2025 and is widely viewed as one of the top young forwards in the NBA.

With the extension now official, all eyes turn to Orlando’s next moves. Will they add a veteran scorer? Address their three-point shooting struggles? Or simply continue building around their homegrown core?

Either way, the Magic have made one thing clear — Banchero is the centerpiece of their future, and they’re locked in for the long haul.