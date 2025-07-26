Orlando Magic rookie Jase Richardson has signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Nike, according to ESPN’s Nick DePaula. The agreement follows Richardson’s standout showing at the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas.

Richardson, the No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, averaged 16.5 points, 2.5 assists, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.0 block per game while shooting 56% from the field and 50% from three-point range across two appearances. The 19-year-old guard impressed scouts and executives with his poise, scoring efficiency, and ability to adapt quickly to the physicality and pace of professional play.

The 6-foot-3 guard played one collegiate season at Michigan State, where he earned All-Big Ten third team honors. He averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc in 36 games, including 15 starts.

Magic rookie Jase Richardson lands spot in Nike lineup

Article Continues Below

Richardson is the son of former NBA player Jason Richardson, a two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion and 14-year league veteran. The younger Richardson is now among the latest in a line of second-generation players making their mark at the professional level.

With the Nike deal, Richardson joins an elite group of NBA athletes signed to the brand, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, and Devin Booker. He also becomes one of several recent high-profile rookies added to Nike’s roster, which includes San Antonio’s Dylan Harper, Utah’s Ace Bailey, and Charlotte’s Kon Knueppel (under Jordan Brand). His Magic teammate Anthony Black, a former lottery pick, is also part of the Nike family.

Richardson’s addition bolsters Nike’s presence among the 2025 draft class, which has seen players align with a range of top apparel companies. Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg signed with New Balance, while VJ Edgecombe of the Philadelphia 76ers opted for Adidas.

The Orlando Magic are expected to continue developing Richardson’s role heading into training camp. His early success in Las Vegas and his new Nike partnership mark key milestones in the beginning of his professional career.

