The Orlando Magic are signaling a new phase in their franchise trajectory, marked by a bold commitment to spend in pursuit of an NBA championship.

During the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas, where the Charlotte Hornets captured the summer title, Keith Smith of Spotrac spoke with multiple team executives and coaches. Among them was a front office member of the Orlando Magic, who provided insight into the franchise’s aggressive shift in philosophy heading into the 2025–26 season.

“It’s a new world for us, for sure,” the Magic executive told Spotrac. “But our leadership believes in this group and is willing to pay what it takes to compete for a championship. We told them that if we wait too long because of finances, that we might not get there. A window is open now, and we’re young enough to keep that window open for a while.”

The statement reflects a growing trend across the NBA in which emerging contenders are confronting the league’s increasingly restrictive collective bargaining agreement head-on. The Magic, long known for building methodically through the draft, now appear prepared to pay premium costs in order to elevate their standing in the Eastern Conference.

Magic reshape roster with Desmond Bane trade, Tyus Jones signing to boost title hopes

This public stance follows an offseason filled with aggressive roster movement and financial investment. The Magic kicked off their summer by trading for sharpshooting guard Desmond Bane, sending out Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four unprotected first-round picks, and a pick swap to the Memphis Grizzlies in a blockbuster deal. Bane, who is owed $36.7 million next season as part of a five-year, $197.2 million contract, addresses Orlando’s long-standing need for perimeter shooting and offensive creation.

To further solidify their backcourt rotation, the Magic also signed veteran point guard Tyus Jones to a one-year, $7 million deal. Jones, 29, brings efficient shooting and steady playmaking to a team that dealt with inconsistency at the position last season due to injuries.

Orlando’s front office also prioritized continuity, re-signing center Moritz Wagner to a one-year, $5 million deal. Wagner was having a career year before an ACL injury ended his season prematurely. His return helps maintain bench scoring and chemistry for a team looking to make another leap.

Paolo Banchero’s massive extension signals franchise’s commitment to contention

Perhaps the most significant financial commitment came in the form of a max rookie extension for All-Star forward Paolo Banchero. The 22-year-old signed a five-year, $239 million deal that could rise to $287 million if he qualifies for supermax escalators. It includes a player option for the 2030–31 season — a notable clause not often granted in rookie extensions. Banchero is widely viewed as the centerpiece of Orlando’s long-term vision after averaging 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists last season.

Orlando’s long-term investment in its core predates this summer. Last offseason, the Magic extended Franz Wagner on a five-year, $224 million rookie deal that could reach $269 million with escalators. In early October ahead of the 2024–25 season, Jalen Suggs also signed a five-year, $150.5 million rookie extension — further proof of the franchise’s intent to secure and build around its young nucleus.

The Magic finished the 2024–25 campaign with a 41–41 record and exited in the first round of the playoffs after falling to the Boston Celtics. Injuries to Banchero, Wagner, and Suggs disrupted their momentum following a 47-win breakout year in 2023–24.

Now, with the roster retooled and ownership backing a higher payroll, Orlando enters the 2025–26 season with elevated expectations and a clear goal: compete now, regardless of cost.