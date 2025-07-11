The Orlando Magic made the first splash in the offseason after acquiring Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and a slew of first-round picks.

The move was panned by fans, saying Orlando gave up way too much for Bane, who has struggled with injuries over the past few years. But obviously, the front office felt that the sweet-shooting guard could help the Magic abracadabra their way to the top.

Aside from getting Bane and Tyus Jones from the Phoenix Suns, the Magic haven't made another move in the offseason. With the free agents already getting plucked one by one, Orlando might want to move in fast before they all, um, poof away.

The Magic should sign another shooter in free agency

Last season, the Magic advanced to the playoffs for the second straight year. They, however, got bounced out again in the opening round after losing to the Boston Celtics.

While the squad has definitely shown improvement, its glaring hole last season was 3-point shooting. In today's pace-and-space game, where almost every team is in love with the 3-point arc, having the ability to shoot from long distance is almost a requirement.

That's something the Magic didn't fulfill last season. They were last in the league in 3-pointers made with an average of just 11.2 per game. They were also the worst in terms of accuracy from beyond the arc at only 31.8%.

While Bane's addition could help address the problem, getting another sniper like free agent Landry Shamet won't hurt.

Despite getting scant minutes, Shamet had a decent run in the playoffs with the New York Knicks last season, especially in the conference finals against the Indiana Pacers. He shot 46.7% from 3-point land in the postseason. He also played strong on-ball defense.

He could play the same role for the Magic, who could use more stability in the backcourt when Bane and Jalen Suggs get a breather. Shamet has shown that he can put the ball in the hoop if given enough playing time. He has only shot below 34% from rainbow country once in his entire career.

Having played for six teams, Shamet is also a quintessential professional and a solid guy to have in the locker room. For a young team like the Magic, those could be valuable attributes.

Article Continues Below

Other options for the Magic in free agency

Truth be told, the best option for the Magic in filling their shooter void is free agent Malik Beasley. But as of the moment, he is embroiled in a controversy allegedly involving game-fixing. Presumably, the Magic are being wary of that.

Beasley had an impressive stint for the Detroit Pistons last season. He drained 319 3-pointers, which were the second-most in the league behind the 320 makes of Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. Beasley shot 41.6% from long distance, which was the second-best in his career.

If the Magic don't want to touch Beasley and fail to land Shamet, there are still other sharpshooters available in free agency.

Seth Curry and Garrison Matthews are two examples. Like Shamet, they could provide steadiness in the backcourt as plug-in relievers.

Curry, playing for the Charlotte Hornets, led the league in 3-point accuracy last season at 45.6%. Matthews played a limited role for the Atlanta Hawks but shot 39.0% from long distance. Just two seasons ago, he tallied a career-high 44.0%.

The Magic could also roll the dice on veteran guard Patty Mills. He only played a handful of games with the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz last season, but is a career 38.5% shooter from beyond the arc.

Orlando is a fast-rising team in the Eastern Conference, with Suggs, Paolo Banchero, and Franz Wagner leveling up their game every year. They already know how to make it to the playoffs, and getting an additional shooter alongside Bane should help them get over the hump.