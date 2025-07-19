The Orlando Magic entered the 2025 NBA offseason with a clear mandate: bolster the roster around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, address their long-standing perimeter shooting woes, and solidify their backcourt rotation following injuries and a first-round exit to the Boston Celtics in April. The front office approached the offseason with urgency, understanding that their window to ascend in the Eastern Conference hinges on maximizing the development and health of their core while surrounding them with the right complementary talent.

After a promising 2023–24 campaign that saw Orlando win 47 games and capture the Southeast Division title, the 2024–25 season was marked by inconsistency due to a series of key injuries. Banchero and Wagner were both sidelined for significant stretches with torn obliques, and Jalen Suggs suffered a season-ending setback. The team managed a .500 finish at 41–41 but failed to advance past the opening round of the playoffs.

Determined not to let that momentum slip, the Magic wasted no time executing their vision, headlined by a blockbuster trade for Desmond Bane, a savvy free agent signing at point guard, and key roster retention that reinforces the team’s identity and long-term direction.

Magic sign Tyus Jones

In the opening week of NBA free agency, the Magic made one of the most immediate moves on the market by signing veteran point guard Tyus Jones to a one-year, $7 million contract. Jones, 29, enters his 11th NBA season widely regarded as one of the most reliable backup floor generals in the league, and Orlando has long needed a steady presence to guide its offense in key stretches.

Jones had a strong campaign with the Phoenix Suns last season, appearing in 81 games and starting 58 of them. He averaged 10.2 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 41.4% from three-point range. His ability to take care of the basketball, space the floor, and run the offense has been consistent year after year.

His 2023–24 season with the Washington Wizards was arguably the best of his career. He posted averages of 12.0 points, 7.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals while shooting a career-best 48.9% from the field and maintaining his high three-point accuracy. These numbers are even more notable given the Wizards' limited offensive structure.

Jones fills a crucial positional gap for the Magic after the team dealt longtime guard Cole Anthony in the Desmond Bane trade. With Jalen Suggs expected to lead the starting unit, Jones offers stability and veteran savvy off the bench, while third-year guard Anthony Black continues to develop as a facilitator.

Grade: A

Trade for Desmond Bane

Orlando opened its offseason by shaking up the league with a blockbuster Father’s Day trade that sent shockwaves through both conferences. The Magic acquired sharpshooting guard Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four unprotected first-round picks, and one pick swap.

Bane, 27, represents a seamless on-court fit for the Magic’s system. A career 41% shooter from three, Bane adds a dimension of elite perimeter scoring that Orlando has sorely lacked. His ability to stretch the floor will create more driving and playmaking lanes for Banchero and Wagner, two of the franchise’s core offensive engines.

Last season, Bane averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc across 69 appearances. These numbers, especially his rebounding and playmaking, signal his evolution into a multi-dimensional wing who can handle secondary creation duties and compete on the defensive end.

Bane is entering the second year of his five-year, $197.2 million contract, which will pay him $36.7 million next season. While the price for Bane was steep, it represents a strategic commitment to surrounding Banchero with talent during his prime years. This deal doesn’t just provide scoring — it reflects a cultural shift toward competitiveness and win-now urgency.

Grade: A-

Re-sign Moritz Wagner

The Magic retained one of their most important culture-setters and bench producers by re-signing Moritz Wagner to a one-year, $5 million deal. The 28-year-old big man was having a career year before suffering a torn ACL midseason, but his value to Orlando—both on the court and in the locker room—remained unmistakable.

Before the injury, Wagner averaged 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting an efficient 56.2% from the field and 36% from three across 30 games, playing 18.8 minutes per contest. With both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner sidelined due to torn obliques for stretches of the season, Moritz stepped into a larger role, delivering consistent offense and infectious energy that often shifted the momentum of games.

In the prior 2023–24 season — Orlando’s breakout campaign in which they won 47 games and claimed the fifth seed — Wagner was one of the best backup bigs in the league. He played 80 games, averaging 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per night while shooting 60.1% from the field and 33% from deep.

Wagner’s chemistry with his brother Franz, his ability to score in a variety of ways, and his underrated toughness make this signing one of the most cost-effective value deals of the summer.

Grade: A+

Magic extend Paolo Banchero

The crown jewel of Orlando’s offseason came with the five-year, $239 million maximum rookie extension signed by Paolo Banchero, a deal that could reach $287 million with escalators tied to All-NBA, MVP, or Defensive Player of the Year honors. The extension includes a player option in the final year (2030–31), a rare feature for rookie max contracts since Luka Doncic and Trae Young received one in 2021.

Banchero has transformed the Magic franchise since being selected No. 1 overall in 2022. Orlando has reached the playoffs in two of his first three seasons and secured back-to-back Southeast Division titles. At just 22 years old, Banchero had a career season despite being limited to 46 games due to a torn oblique. He averaged 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32% from three.

After the All-Star break, he took his game to new heights — posting 29 points (fourth in the league behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Jokic), 7.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. In the playoffs, Banchero averaged 29.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists across five games against Boston, shooting 43.5% from the field and an impressive 44.4% from three.

He tied a franchise record with seven consecutive playoff games of 25 or more points, spanning two seasons. He now ranks third in career points through three seasons in Magic history (4,432), trailing only Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway.

The extension signals Orlando’s belief that Banchero is not just their cornerstone but a future face of the NBA.

Grade: A

Magic's overall grade: A

The Magic executed one of the most efficient and high-upside offseasons in the NBA. By addressing point guard depth with Tyus Jones, adding elite shooting with Desmond Bane, retaining key contributors like Moritz Wagner, and securing their franchise star Paolo Banchero, Orlando now boasts one of the league’s most complete young cores.

If healthy, the Magic are positioned to ascend the Eastern Conference ladder in 2025–26. With stars like Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum expected to miss time due to torn Achilles injuries, Orlando could be one of the biggest risers in the East.