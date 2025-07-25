In a recent episode of The Zach Lowe Show, longtime NBA analyst Zach Lowe shared his belief that the Orlando Magic are ready to rise into the top echelon of the Eastern Conference during the 2025–26 NBA season.

Lowe pointed to Orlando’s blend of youth, defensive identity, and smart offseason additions as reasons for optimism. Though he acknowledged the team hasn't traditionally earned this kind of praise, he said the current group warrants a closer look.

“We both no-brainer put Orlando in this tier,” Lowe said, speaking with co-host Michael Pina. “Again, in a normal year they would not be here. They’ve not proven enough, they’ve not improved enough offensively. They traded for Desmond Bane – great move, fits like a glove. Still have questions about the bench, but I like the Tyus Jones addition.”

Zach Lowe praises Magic’s depth and identity following key offseason additions

The Magic, who finished last season 41–41 and lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics, have made key moves to bolster their rotation. The acquisition of Bane addressed their long-standing need for shooting and perimeter creation, while the signing of Jones added stability at the point guard position. Lowe noted that staggering Bane, Franz Wagner, and Paolo Banchero — along with contributions from Anthony Black and second-year forward Tristan da Silva — could help the team stay competitive even in high-leverage playoff minutes.

“There’s enough there in terms of staggering the three best players,” Lowe said. “In a playoff setting, when you’re not going to play 10 guys… there’s going to be enough there on the bench between Black and Tyus Jones. We’ll see if Da Silva hits and how much Jonathan Isaac can give. I like their backup centers when healthy.”

Zach Lowe Ranks Orlando In Tier 1 For The Eastern Conference “This is Paolo Bancheros time to be one of the three best players in the conference…there’s a definite scenario where he’s on a lot of peoples MVP ballot at the end of this season” – Michael Pina “Give me all the… pic.twitter.com/lpT26BjQmT — Huncho Hoops (@HunchoHoops) July 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

He continued, “Regular season the offense could still get rickety, there’s a big learning curve for everyone involved. But bottom line: they’re talented, they’re surging, they’re young, they’re on the rise, and they have a defensive identity that is really hard to play against.”

Paolo Banchero’s leap toward MVP-level impact and title contention has analysts buying in

Banchero, the centerpiece of Orlando’s long-term plans, signed a five-year, $239 million extension this offseason that could reach $287 million with supermax escalators. While he was limited to just 46 games this past season due to a torn oblique, the 22-year-old still delivered All-NBA caliber production — averaging 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32% from three.

His regular season was highlighted by a career-high 50-point performance just four games before the injury. In Orlando’s first-round playoff loss to Boston, Banchero elevated his game further, averaging 29.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 43.5% from the field and an impressive 44.4% from beyond the arc.

Pina echoed Lowe’s sentiment, praising the Magic’s recent additions while spotlighting Banchero’s continued growth.

“I love Desmond Bane, I love just the fit there. I think that was totally worth the swing and what they gave up to get him,” Pina said. “I like the Tyus Jones signing a lot. You’re bringing in one of the steadiest hands in basketball… a reliable low-mistake floor general.”

He added, “This is Paolo Banchero’s time to be one of the three best players in the conference.”

Lowe closed by expressing full confidence in Banchero’s trajectory.

“Give me all the Paolo Banchero stock,” he said. “That dude is ready for everything.”