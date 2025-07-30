The ever-expanding NBA has seen consistent growth in recent years, with franchise valuations at an all-time high. The world’s best basketball league has become a global phenomenon under Adam Silver, and is now set for a historic return to the United Kingdom after 2019.

Six regular-season games over the next three years in London, Paris and Berlin were previously announced. Now, one regular season game is also set to be played in Manchester at Co-op Live Arena during the 2026-27 season, which is adjacent to Manchester City’s Etihad stadium.

The English club boast of one of the best soccer teams in the world and are currently managed by Spanish coach Pep Guardiola. Official details about the game will be announced before the start of the 2026-27 season, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. This will mark Manchester’s first official NBA game after previously hosting a preseason match in 2013.

The NBA will launch this European stretch with the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies facing off in Berlin on January 15, 2026, and then in London on January 18, 2026, at The O2 Arena. The Berlin contest will be the first regular-season NBA game ever held in Germany, while London’s will be the 10th.

The upcoming matches are part of the league’s expanded European push, which also includes games in Paris in 2027 and a return to both Berlin and Paris in 2028, with participating teams set to be announced before the relevant seasons. However, this is clearly just a first step, with the league expected to regularly hold games outside the US and Canada.

The Magic, who also boast of German players Franz and Moritz Wagner, will mark their fourth and fifth appearances in Europe.The Grizzlies on the other hand will be making their European debut. Traditionally seen as ‘non-basketball markets, the NBA has become a rich financial market, with the 30 franchises currently valued collectively at over $130 billion.