The ever-expanding NBA has seen consistent growth in recent years, with franchise valuations at an all-time high. The world’s best basketball league has become a global phenomenon under Adam Silver, and is now set for a historic return to the United Kingdom after 2019.

Six regular-season games over the next three years in London, Paris and Berlin were previously announced. Now, one regular season game is also set to be played in Manchester at Co-op Live Arena during the 2026-27 season, which is adjacent to Manchester City’s Etihad stadium.

The English club boast of one of the best soccer teams in the world and are currently managed by Spanish coach Pep Guardiola. Official details about the game will be announced before the start of the 2026-27 season, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. This will mark Manchester’s first official NBA game after previously hosting a preseason match in 2013.

Article Continues Below

The NBA will launch this European stretch with the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies facing off in Berlin on January 15, 2026, and then in London on January 18, 2026, at The O2 Arena. The Berlin contest will be the first regular-season NBA game ever held in Germany, while London’s will be the 10th. 

The upcoming matches are part of the league’s expanded European push, which also includes games in Paris in 2027 and a return to both Berlin and Paris in 2028, with participating teams set to be announced before the relevant seasons. However, this is clearly just a first step, with the league expected to regularly hold games outside the US and Canada.

The Magic, who also boast of German players Franz and Moritz Wagner, will mark their fourth and fifth appearances in Europe.The Grizzlies on the other hand will be making their European debut. Traditionally seen as ‘non-basketball markets, the NBA has become a rich financial market, with the 30 franchises currently valued collectively at over $130 billion.

More NBA News
2025 NBA free agents: Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey, Cam Thomas, Al Horford, and more
Predicting where Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey, best remaining NBA free agents signBrett Siegel ·
Miami Heat power forward Udonis Haslem (40) dunks the ball past Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Nick Collison (4) during the second half of game three in the 2012 NBA Finals at the American Airlines Arena. The Heat defeated the Thunder 91-85.
10 most underserving NBA players to have their jersey retired, rankedSpencer See ·
United States guard LeBron James (6) and small forward Jayson Tatum (10) react in the first half against Brazil in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Jayson Tatum’s initial reaction to LeBron James’ golf swing is pricelessRexwell Villas ·
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) brings the ball up as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends him in the fourth quarter at Target Center.
10 best stories behind an NBA player’s jersey number, rankedSpencer See ·
Tracy McGrady attends the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center.
Tracy McGrady joins stacked NBA on NBC teamBrett Siegel ·
Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.
Sam Cassell, Scottie Pippen were contacted for Tennessee State job during searchRandall Barnes ·