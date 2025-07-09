No other footwear company was touching Nike during the 1990's in terms of design and innovation and 30 years after the fact, those same designs are once again gaining popularity as fashion trends continue to cycle. Set for a 30th anniversary of their own, the people over at Nike will be bringing back the iconic Nike Air Max Uptempo 95 silhouette once again in a number of upcoming retro colorways.

The Nike Air Max Uptempo made history in 1995 as the first Nike sneaker to feature a visible full-length air unit throughout the sole. Not only does the shoe look great with its high-top, chunky design, but they're also one of the more comfortable basketball shoes ever made. This made them a huge selling point for athletic big men at the time, favored by legends like Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and Scottie Pippen.

As Nike brings back the silhouette within the next few months, we should be seeing OG colorways return for the most part with a few new looks. This upcoming “Photo Blue” release is often linked to the Orlando Magic for their perfectly-matched color scheme.

Nike Air Max Uptempo 95 “Magic”

Nike Air Max Uptempo '95 “Photo Blue” 💙

The upcoming release will come with a color ensemble of White/Photo Blue-Black in accordance with its original release from 2019. We see a white leather upper with a black suede mudguard running around the entirety of the shoe. The midsole is done in white with hits of black throughout the air unit. We see vibrant hits of Photo Blue on the Nike Swooshes and pull tabs as well. The Air Uptempo logo on the back heel finishes the look for what is already an extremely clean shoe.

The Nike Air Max Uptempo 95 “Magic” is set to release August 7, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $170. The shoes are expected to come in full sizing with adjusted pricing and will see a drop on Nike SNKRS app and select Nike retailers.