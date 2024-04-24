The Orlando Magic will get swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers if they don't improve their offense and there's no better time to do it than in their first game on home court. The Magic scored 169 points combined in Games 1 and 2, losing 97-83 and 96-86. The Magic knew it wouldn't be easy coming into the game, as they've struggled to figure out the Cavaliers. Including the playoffs, the Cavs have won eight of their last ten games against the Magic. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Magic Game 3 prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Cavaliers weren't in top-notch form to end the season, losing five of their last eight games. Their lead in the Eastern Conference was enough to hold the No.4 seed and get home-court advantage over the Magic. Donovan Mitchell was far and away the Cavs' best offensive player in the first two games, averaging 26.5 points. Jarrett Allen was the third-leading scorer but dominated the glass, averaging 19 rebounds per game. Allen's 16-point, 20-rebound scoreline in Game 2 was one of the most dominating performances by a player not named Lebron in Cavaliers history.
Followers of the Magic may have seen the writing on the wall in the leadup to the postseason. They lost four of their last six games, and offense was one of their biggest concerns. Their best players numbers aren't that much different than their regular season averages, but winning games in the playoffs needs special individual performances, and the Magic haven't managed to have one of those yet. You aren't in trouble in the playoffs until you lose a game at home, so the Magic are still optimistic for now.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Playoffs Odds: Cavaliers-Magic Game 3 Odds
Cleveland Cavaliers: +2 (-112)
Moneyline: +108
Orlando Magic: -2 (-108)
Moneyline: -126
Over: 199 (-112)
Under: 199 (-108)
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic Game 3
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: NBA TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Magic's inability to score isn't a surprise considering these teams' numbers. The Cavaliers ranked seventh in scoring defense, allowing 109.6 points per game. Meanwhile, the Magic's offense didn't get going at any moment, ending the year ranked 24th with 109.8 points per game. However, it wasn't expected that the Cavaliers would hold the Magic to below 90 points in both games.
Cavs supporters would have been happy if they held the Magic to less than 100, and it would have been assumed it'd be more than enough to win. The Cavaliers' shutdown defense has been special, and if they can continue, it will be a short series.
Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Magic hope that a return to the home court will be the energy boost they need to kickstart their offense. Their numbers did improve at home during the regular season, averaging 112.6 points. The issue they face is that the Cavaliers were equally as good on the road and at home. The Kia Center isn't known for a crazy home-court advantage, but the Magic performed well there, going 29-12.
The Magic's defense was even better than the Cavs this season, finishing fourth in scoring defense, allowing 108.2 points per game. They were even better at home, allowing just 105.
Final Cavaliers-Magic Prediction & Pick
This total is insanely low, as the oddsmakers try to put it low enough to persuade some action on the over. For this pick, we won't take the bait. These teams haven't come close to scoring 199 points yet in this series, and the Magic are an even better defensive team at home. Considering the Cavaliers don't have a dropoff in their defensive game on the road, this game could go way under again.
Final Cavaliers-Magic Prediction & Pick: Under 199 (-108)