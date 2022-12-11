By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

In a season during which the Toronto Raptors have been hit hard with the injury bug and struggled to find any consistency, the one player that has been their constant is OG Anunoby. However, it appears as if the struggling Raptors might be without their iron man for Sunday’s game against the Orlando Magic as per Eric Smith of Sportsnet TV.

Via Raptors PR… PERSONNEL REPORT | Dec. 11 at ORL: OUT:

Achiuwa – Right ankle sprain

Champagnie – G League

Dowtin Jr – G League

Harper Jr – G League

Hernangonez – Right ankle sprain

Porter Jr – Left foot, toe dislocation QUESTIONABLE:

Anunoby – left hip, soreness — Eric Smith (@Eric__Smith) December 10, 2022

If OG Anunoby misses Sunday’s game, it will be the first game he’s missed all season. This season has been a sharp turnaround for Anunoby who has dealt with injury issues in past seasons. Last season he was limited to only 48 games due to a hip injury and a finger injury. During the 2020-21 season, he was limited to only 43 games due to a calf injury.

This was the first season in a while that Anunoby was completely healthy and it showed. He was enjoying the best season of his career thus far to the tune of 19 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a league-leading 2.4 steals while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from the three-point line. He has also emerged this year as one of the top defensive players in the NBA and opponents have gone as far as to say he should be an All-Star.

If Anunoby is indeed sidelined for any period of time, it will be a huge blow to a Raptors team that has been unable to find any consistency. The team is currently 13-13 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings.