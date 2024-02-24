Were set to bring you yet another NBA betting prediction and pick as we turn our coverage towards this rivalry game in the Southeast Division. The Orlando Magic will take on the Atlanta Hawks as both teams toggle for a spot in the playoff race. Check out our NBA odds series for our Magic-Hawks prediction and pick.
The Orlando Magic are currently leading the Southeast Division and hold the eight-spot overall in the Eastern Conference. They're 7-3 in their last 10 games and took down the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-109 after returning from the All-Star break. They'll face the Pistons the night prior and head to Atlanta has short favorites in this road stint.
The Atlanta Hawks are currently third in the Southeast Division and hold the 10-seed in the East. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5, but they're riding a three-game skid heading into this one. They lead the season series against Orlando at 2-1 and have a chance to close it out with a dominant performance and bragging rights.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Magic-Hawks Odds
Orlando Magic: +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +120
Atlanta Hawks: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -142
Over: 231 (-110)
Under: 231 (-110)
How to Watch Magic vs. Hawks
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT
TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Florida, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Orlando Magic are holding on to the eight-seed right now, but we've seen the kind of winning streaks they can put together and propel themselves up the standings. They've been ranked as high as fourth in the East, but their tendency for streaking in the opposite direction as well has kept them right on the fringes of a guaranteed playoff spot. They're currently dealing with an injury to Markelle Fultz at the starting guard spot, but Cole Anthony has done a great job all year of stepping up in his absence.
The battle between the guards in this game will be crucial as the Magic try to slow down Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Garry Harris and Jalen Suggs will have to step up as willing defenders and try to slow down one of the highest scoring backcourts in the league. The should also look to slow the game down and get to the free throw line – Atlanta is thin through their interior and the Magic could see success pounding the ball inside.
Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Hawks dropped their last game 121-123 in disappointing fashion to the Toronto Raptors. They dropped to 13-16 at home on the season and their late-game defense continues to come back and bite them during close games down the stretch. It's no secret that their offense has been one of the most potent throughout the whole league this year, but their play on the defensive end has been enough to offset their sub-.500 record. The Hawks will need to find answers on defense against a very sound passing team like Orlando.
The bright side for the Hawks is that they're 2-1 against Orlando this year and took the last meeting on their home court. The games have been close, however, and the Hawks won by a combined total of just three points, making this another game that possibly comes down to the final possession. Look for Trae Young to have the ball in his hands in that situation as the Hawks try to lock-up this season series.
Final Magic-Hawks Prediction & Pick
This has been a fun series between these two teams all year and it'll come to a conclusion as the Orlando Magic try to tie it up at two wins a piece. They've been the more consistent team all year, but they haven't been able to come up with answers for stopping Trae Young during these matchups. Stopping him and Murray offensively will be crucial if the Magic want this win.
The Hawks, on the other hand, have been able to outrun Orlando in most of their games this season and hosting them on their floor will be a big boost. The Hawks are also healthy and will be reeling for a win following three-straight losses coming in.
For our prediction, we like the Orlando Magic to cover this spread on the road. They've been a solid road team all year and I can feel another lengthy winning streak coming out of this Magic team. Look for them to play fast as they limit their turnovers and pick up the close win.
Final Magic-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic +2.5 (-110)