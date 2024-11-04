The Maine Black Bears open up the college basketball season at the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils Monday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Maine-Duke prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch.

Here are the Maine-Duke College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Maine: +29.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +4000

Duke: -29.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -50000

Over: 134.5 (-115)

Under: 134.5 (-105)

How to Watch Maine vs. Duke

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Maine Will Cover The Spread/Win

Maine will be heading to Duke where Cooper Flagg is playing. Flagg is actually from the state of Maine. Maine was able to get Flagg's brother to commit to them, as well. That is neither here nor there, though. For this game, Maine has to be at their best on offense. Keeping up with Duke will be key to covering the spread. Maine will need A.J Lopez, Quion Burns, Jaden Clayton, and Kellen Tynes to play a big role Monday night.

Clayton and Tynes will be the two best players on the court for the Black Bears. Clayton has improved each year for Maine, and if the trend continues, he will average double digit points this season. Tynes has averaged 14.3 points, and 12.6 points in this two seasons at Maine. The Black Bears will need Tynes and Clayton both to score 15+ points if they want any chance to cover the spread.

Maine will also have to be solid on defense. This is where Tynes comes in. Tynes is the reigning defensive player of the year in the American East Conference. This is the second year in a row Tynes has won the award. He has led the Black Bears to allow just 67.5 points per game last season. Last season, Maine did a great job applying pressure, forcing turnovers, and not allowing a lot of shots. They did all this while staying out of foul trouble. If Maine can be tough on defense, they will keep this game within 30 points.

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

Duke has a chance to be very good this season. That is because they have the best recruit, and possibly the number one overall pick in the NBA draft in Cooper Flagg. Flagg is a 6'9 freshman, and his name is already in contention for the Wooden Award. He put up 19 points in their first scrimmage game leading into the season, and another nine points against Arizona State in their second. Flagg has has the ability to alter the outcome of every game, and if he plays well, Duke will blow out Maine.

Duke does not just have Cooper Flagg, though. One player that really showed out in their two preseason exhibitions was Kon Knueppel. Knueppel scored 19 and 17 points in Duke's two exhibition games. Knueppel will be Duke's biggest threat from beyond the arc this season. Most of his shots taken will come from three-point range, and if he gets hot, the opposing team is going to be in a lot of trouble.

Along with those two players, Duke just has an explosive offense. In their two games preseason games, the Blue Devils outscored their opponent 210-103. They put up over 100 points in both games, and allowed less than 60 in both games. They are going to be a very good team this season, and if they play how they did in the preseason, the Blue Devils will win this game easily.

Final Maine-Duke Prediction & Pick

Maine is going to be a decent mid-major team this season. They will make some noise in their conference, and probably finish towards the top of it. However, Duke is going to be ranked in the top five all season. I expect Duke to handle Maine with ease.

Final Maine-Duke Prediction & Pick: Duke -29.5 (-110)