Manchester City‘s Erling Haaland issued a clear warning to Premier League rivals, showcasing his goal-scoring skills with a remarkable five-goal haul in their 6-2 FA Cup victory over Luton Town, reported by ESPN. Haaland, who recently returned from a foot injury, had only netted three goals in seven appearances before this explosive performance, marking a stunning return to form.
The Norwegian striker achieved a first-half hat trick and added two more goals in the second half, guiding City comfortably into the FA Cup quarterfinals. In a historic feat, Haaland became the first top-flight player since 1970 to score five goals in an FA Cup match.
Expressing his satisfaction, Haaland stated, “I am getting back to my best. Finally, I am feeling good. It's an amazing feeling. It's coming, we're coming. Exciting times ahead. We are ready to attack.” This stellar display follows Haaland's previous five-goal spectacle in a Champions League match against RB Leipzig last season.
Kevin De Bruyne played a pivotal role, providing assists for Haaland's first four goals. Haaland praised their partnership, saying, “It's a pleasure playing with him. I think we know what we both want from each other, we look at each other and it clicks well.”
City manager Pep Guardiola lauded the connection between Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, expressing the belief that such collaborations could lead to replicating last season's trophy success in the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League.
With a comprehensive 18-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, Manchester City has surged to within a point of Premier League leaders Liverpool. Additionally, they have a favorable position in the Champions League after a 3-1 victory against FC Copenhagen in the round of 16's first leg.
Guardiola's team now gears up for a crucial Manchester derby against United on Sunday, with high hopes of maintaining their winning momentum across various competitions.